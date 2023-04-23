"Back on the bench where he belongs" "Thank god" - Manchester United fans rejoice as attacker is benched for FA Cup semifinal against Brighton

Manchester United fans are delighted to see Jadon Sancho not starting for the Red Devils in their FA Cup semi final against Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday (April 23).

The Premier League giants go into the clash on the back of a 3-0 defeat against Sevilla. That saw them lose 5-2 to the La Liga outfit on aggregate in the quarter finals of the UEFA Europa League and crash out of the competition.

Manchester United will be determined to return to winning ways when they face Brighton at Wembley. Their hopes of winning any more silverware this season rely on beating the Seagulls.

With less than an hour to go until kick-off, the Red Devils have announced their starting line-up. Erik ten Hag has made two changes to the team that lost to Sevilla in midweek.

Luke Shaw has been tasked with playing in central defense, as Harry Maguire cannot feature after picking up two yellow cards in the FA Cup. Sancho, meanwhile, has been replaced by Marcus Rashford, who has returned from injury, in the line-up.

Manchester United fans are particularly happy to see Sancho dropped from the first XI, with one tweeting:

"Sancho back on bench where he belongs. Thank god"

Another tweeted:

"Rashford straight in for Sancho says everything for me. He’s started the last handful of games against weaker opposition and he’s done f**k all."

Here are some more reactions to Sancho being benched for the FA Cup semi final:

Dan @Daniel_1_love @ManUtd Sancho had to be dropped. Lad looks lost half of the time. @ManUtd Sancho had to be dropped. Lad looks lost half of the time.

DE @d_ezeike Sancho needs to hold bench for the rest of the season or return to the mountains until he starts taking football seriously Sancho needs to hold bench for the rest of the season or return to the mountains until he starts taking football seriously

Sancho started Manchester United's last five games in all competitions but mustered only one assist. It is understandable why fans are pleased to see the winger dropped from the starting line-up. However, it remains to be seen if the England international can make an impact for the Red Devils off the bench.

How are Brighton lining up against Manchester United?

Brighton go into the game at Wembley on the back of an impressive nine-game unbeaten run. Their last defeat came against Fulham in the Premier League on February 18.

The Seagulls will hope to take their unbeaten streak to 10 with a victory over Erik ten Hag's side. Robert De Zerbi has made two changes to the team that beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League last weekend.

Former Red Devils striker Danny Welbeck has come into the line-up in place of the injured Evan Ferguson. Joel Veltman has been dropped to the bench, with Julio Enciso taking the Dutchman's place.

