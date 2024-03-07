"Back-to-back treble is coming" - Fans react as Manchester City secure place in UCL QF after comfortable 3-1 win over Copenhagen

Manchester City fans were delighted after the defending champions cruised past Danish side FC Copenhagen 6-2 on aggregate to reach the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

The Cityzens came into the second leg on Wednesday, March 6 with a 3-1 cushion from the first leg in Copenhagen, and things only got better for them on the night.

Defender Manuel Akanji volleyed in a delivery from a corner in the fifth minute to put City in the lead. Just four minutes later, Argentine forward Julian Alvarez fired a shot directly at Copenhagen keeper Kamil Grabara, who made a hash of it and fumbled it into his net.

Mohamed Elyounoussi finished off a slick move in the 29th minute to bring the Danish side back into the game. However, just before half-time, Erling Haaland controlled a long ball and smashed it into the bottom right corner to secure his side's passage into the quarterfinals.

Fans expressed their joy and admiration for City's clinical performance on X, with one saying:

"Back to back UCL, but I think back-to-back treble is coming…."

Another added:

"3 goals in every game in the UCL this season is crazy."

Here is a selection of their posts:

"He's fantastic" - Rio Ferdinand heaps praise on 'valuable' Manchester City star

Manuel Akanji won the Man of the Match award in Manchester City's rout of FC Copenhagen on Wednesday night. The Swiss defender opened the scoring for the Cityzens and was incredibly solid throughout the game.

According to data from Sofascore, Akanji had a mammoth 119 touches in the match (second only to Mateo Kovacic) and completed 103 out of his 108 passes (95% accuracy). He also made three clearances, one interception and one tackle.

Manuel Akanji was the Man of the Match against Copenhagen

The 28-year-old arrived from Borussia Dortmund for just €20 million in the summer of 2022 and has quickly become a key player in Pep Guardiola's squad. He has already made 80 appearances in just one and a half seasons at the club.

After the game, TNT Sports pundit and ex-Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand lavished praise on the Switzerland international, saying:

"He’s a player who is so valuable for this team now. Defensively, he’s fantastic. In the run in to the end of last season he played a pivotal role in the backline. So to get on the scoresheet, I’m sure he’ll be delighted with that."

Manchester City will now prepare for their blockbuster clash against Liverpool in the Premier League on Sunday, March 10.