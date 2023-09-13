“Ballon d’Or to the best captain in the world” – Fans celebrate Lionel Messi on duty with Argentina on son’s birthday 

Lionel Messi's fans have called for him to be given the Ballon d'Or already this year, just because he has spent training with his Argentina teammates on his son's birthday. They believe that personal sacrifices show how much the team means to the captain as he was in Bolivia despite not being in the matchday squad.

Enzo Fernandez, Nicolas Tagliafico and Nicolas Otamendi scored the goals for Argentina as they beat Bolivia in the FIFA World Cup Qualifiers at La Paz. The World Champions were without Messi, who was present with them, but did not make the matchday squad.

Fans have now flooded the comment section of Messi's latest Instagram post and called for him to be given the Ballon d'Or simply for this gesture. He is already among the favorites for the award this year, but the latest move sees his fans push for it even more.

'Ballon d’Or to the best captain in the world' wrote a fan.'Thank you for being so humble and being there with the whole band' wrote another, while a third added that 'this shows how much the Argentina squad means to Lionel Messi'.

Most comments were in praise of the Inter Miami star, but some also expressed their thoughts for Mateo, who celebrated his birthday without his father next to him.

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland leading Ballon d'Or race

Lionel Messi and Erling Haaland are the leading candidates for the Ballon d'Or this year. The Argentine won the FIFA World Cup and also helped PSG seal the Ligue 1 title.

However, he is not interested in the award and told in a press conference last month:

“You can imagine that after winning the World Cup, which was the only thing I was missing, I’m much less thinking about the Ballon d’Or. The World Cup was my biggest prize, now I am enjoying the moment and honestly, I don’t think about it. If I win it, nice, and if I don’t, then nothing happens.”

Haaland played a crucial role in helping Manchester City win the treble last season and scored 50+ goals in all competitions.

Former Chelsea player and ESPN pundit Craig Burley believes the Norwegian should boycott the Ballon d'Or ceremonies in future if he does not win it in 2023. He said on ESPN:

"If Erling Haaland doesn’t win this, close the shop. Lionel Messi won the World Cup and it’s a great achievement, but it’s a four-week period. His general league form was not the best. PSG were terrible. Erling Haaland? Over 50 goals, a Premier League title, the FA Cup, and the Champions League. Erling Haaland should win this award. I know that a lot of people out there can’t get off the Messi bandwagon, but look at the bigger picture."

France Football have announced October 30, 2023 as the date for the Ballon d'Or ceremony this year.