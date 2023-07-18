"Ballon d'Or season coming", "Bigger than any signing" - Fans react as Marcus Rashford signs contract extension with Manchester United

Manchester United fans are delighted to see Marcus Rashford sign a new five-year deal with the club with one fan even convinced a Ballon d'Or campaign is incoming.

The Red Devils have secured the 25-year-old's long-term future at Old Trafford after much speculation. The English forward has agreed a new deal that will expire in June 2028.

Rashford produced his best season to date last time out and earned plaudits for his performances under Erik ten Hag. He bagged 30 goals and 11 assists in 56 games across competitions.

The England international has been at Manchester United his entire career, making his debut in 2015. He is delighted to have signed a new long-term deal with the Red Devils, telling their official website:

“I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honour of wearing the shirt."

The United attacker continued by expressing his determination to win more trophies at Old Trafford:

“I’ve already had some amazing experiences at this incredible club, but there is still a lot more to achieve and I remain relentlessly determined to win more trophies in the years ahead."

He was part of the Manchester United side that ended their six-year trophy drought by winning the Carabao Cup. He evidently wants more trophies and one fan reckons he could be up for the Ballon d'Or next year:

"Ballon d'Or season coming."

Another fan has heralded the English attacker's extension as bigger than any signing made by the club:

"Bigger than any signing we could make. Let’s go!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the United academy graduate extending his stay at Old Trafford:

Louis Saha explains why Manchester United's Rashford isn't currently a Ballon d'Or candidate

The Red Devils star was one of Europe's in-form attackers last season.

Louis Saha claimed in January that Rashford would be a contender for the Ballon d'Or if he were playing in a team with more confidence. The Red Devils legend also compared the England international to Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe. He told BoyleSports:

"Marcus Rashford is a top five player in the world right now. The one difference between him and Mbappe is the trajectory as Mbappe has won the World Cup already so his confidence has been right up. If Rashford has a team that play with confidence, he’d already be on a list with all the usual Ballon d’Or contenders."

The Red Devils attacker was a nightmare for defenses last season, tearing them apart with his speed and direct approach. Saha added:

"Everytime he’s played with directness and his fitness is right, he’s unplayable. He’s an amazing talent and it’s been frustrating because he’s been overthinking."

Rashford isn't expected to be among the favorites to win the Ballon d'Or in October. Mbappe is likely to be rivaled by Lionel Messi, Erling Haaland Kevin De Bruyne for the award.