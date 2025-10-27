  • home icon
  "Ban him", "Ego of Ronaldo, plays like Sancho" - Fans react to Lamine Yamal's Instagram activity before losses to PSG, Portugal and Real Madrid

By Aditya Singh
Modified Oct 27, 2025 07:46 GMT
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - LaLiga EA Sports (Image Source: Getty)

Lamine Yamal's Instagram stories ahead of defeats against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal, Paris Saint-Germain, and Real Madrid have surfaced. Fans have criticized the youngster after Barcelona's 2-1 defeat in the first El Clasico of the season on Sunday.

Real Madrid won against their arch-rivals at the Santiago Bernabeu in LaLiga on Sunday. Lamine Yamal failed to provide any goal contribution in the game. He also appeared to give away a penalty in the fourth minute for a tackle on Vinicius Jr., but it was overturned after a VAR review.

Ahead of the big clash, the 18-year-old had posted an Instagram story, sharing a picture from last season. In it, he appeared to be celebrating in the foreground, with angry Real Madrid fans in the background. Yamal has done this before some big games in recent months.

also-read-trending Trending

Barcelona faced Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at home in the UEFA Champions League on October 1. Ahead of the game, Yamal posted a picture of himself celebrating, with "Pressure?" written on the image. PSG won the game 2-1.

The winger also posted an image of himself celebrating in front of the Spanish fans ahead of their UEFA Nations League final against Portugal on June 8. He again failed to provide any goal contribution as Cristiano Ronaldo's side won on penalties.

After Sunday's El Clasico, fans online have reacted to Lamine Yamal's activity on social media. One X (formerly Twitter) user wrote:

"Ego of Ronaldo, plays like Sancho."
Another commented,

"Instagram needs to ban him for misinformation"
Here are some other reactions:

Yamal has scored three goals and provided five assists in eight games across competitions for Barcelona this season.

Cristiano Ronaldo's advice to Lamine Yamal after Nations League final

Spain faced Portugal in the UEFA Nations League final at the Allianz Arena on June 8, 2025. Cristiano Ronaldo had an excellent game and also scored for his side, as the game ended 2-2 after regulation time. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner was subbed off due to an injury in the 88th minute.

On the other hand, Lamine Yamal had an underwhelming game and was subbed off in the second half of extra time. Eventually, Portugal won 5-3 in the penalty shootout.

After the game, Ronaldo defended the Barcelona youngster and asserted that he will win many trophies, saying (h/t BeIN Sports):

"He's going to win a lot of titles, both collective and individual. He's only 17 years old... I repeat: he's a kid with a lot of room for improvement. He's a phenomenon, but we have to leave him alone, that's what I ask. He has a very long career ahead of him and will surely win the Nations League many times."

Lamine Yamal has won the UEFA Euro trophy and two LaLiga titles, among other honors.

Edited by Aditya Singh
