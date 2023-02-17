Barcelona 2-2 Manchester United: 5 Talking Points as two European giants play out entertaining draw | UEFA Europa League 2022-23

FC Barcelona and Manchester United played out an end-to-end 2-2 draw at the Camp Nou in the Europa League on Thursday, February 16.

Barcelona came into the game in impeccable form with 11 wins in their last 11 games. Manager Xavi Hernandez opted to start Jules Kounde and Marcos Alonso in central defense ahead of Andreas Christensen. Notably, Ronald Araujo started at right-back to counter the attacking threat of Marcus Rashford.

Manchester United, on the other hand, have enjoyed a good run of form since the World Cup break. Manager Erik ten Hag started Luke Shaw at centre-back as Raphael Varane made a return alongside him after being rested against Leeds United in the Premier League.

Barcelona started the game well, looking to control the ball in midfield and pressing high without it. Lewandowski forced a good save from David de Gea early on after Jordi Alba played a pass into the box. Marcos Alonso then sent a free kick narrowly over the bar from close range.

United then had a chance when Aaron Wan-Bissaka drove the ball past Gavi and set Jadon Sancho up for a shot, only for the English winger's deflected shot to go narrowly wide of the post.

As the half progressed, Manchester United grew into the game, creating regular attacking chances. Wout Weghorst had a great opportunity after Bruno Fernandes found him with a fantastic pass but Marc-Andre Ter Stegen denied the Dutchman with a great save. Casemiro came close to braking the deadlock with a glancing header off a free-kick.

The half ended 0-0 but both teams had chances to break the deadlock.

Early on in the second half, Marcos Alonso rose highest at the back post to make it 1-0 for Barcelona from a corner.

However, the lead lasted only a couple of minutes as Fred ran through the middle to set up Marcus Rashford, who beat Ter Stegen at his near post to level the scores.

United then took the lead after they played a short corner and Rashford fired a low cross into the box. Bruno Fernandes backheeled the ball towards the back post, only for Jules Kounde to turn the ball into his own net.

The Red Devils looked to control possession and take the lead. However, Barcelona got back into the game when Raphinha swung a dangerous ball into the box that sneaked into the back of the net.

The managers then turned to the bench for a spark to win the game. Alejandro Garnacho came on for Jadon Sancho while Ferran Torres came on for Raphinha.

The game ended 2-2 as the two teams served up an entertaining affair. Here are 5 talking points from the game:

#5. Barcelona could be in trouble in the next leg

Barcelona were at their best with respect to attacking production, creating fluid passages of play. However, they were dealt a blow in the 41st minute when Pedri went down clutching his knee and had to be replaced by Sergi Roberto.

Later in the second half, Gavi received a yellow card which rendered him ineligible to play in the second leg. With two of their best players possibly out for the next match-up, the Blaugrana could be in some danger.

#4. Raphinha had his best game in a Barcelona shirt

Raphinha probably had his best game since signing for the La Liga giants this summer. After moving from Leeds United to Barcelona in a move worth €60 million, the Brazilian's performances have left a lot to be desired.

However, against Manchester United, he showed why the Blaugrana fought off many teams for his signature. He was a constant threat from the right, setting up Marcos Alonso's goal from a corner before scoring his own from the right flank. He finished the game with six shots (three on target) and three completed dribbles.

#3. Xavi's defensive tactics did not work

Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez made some interesting defensive tweaks to the team to counter United's potent attack. Ronald Araujo, who usually plays in central defense, was positioned as a right-back while Jules Kounde occupied the Uruguayan's position as a centre-back alongside Marcos Alonso.

The move did not pay the desired dividends as Manchester United regularly posed a threat and ended the game with a favorable result before the second leg at Old Trafford.

#2. Marcus Rashford is in truly unstoppable form for Manchester United

Marcus Rashford continued to silence his critics as he scored yet another goal. The 25-year-old winger is in the form of his life. With 22 goals and eight assists in 35 appearances, he has been Manchester United's best player this season.

Rashford will have to be at his best again if Manchester United want to get past Barcelona and make a deep run in this edition of the Europa League.

#1. The second leg promises to be a thrilling affair

The clash between the two European giants lived up to its hype. Barcelona and Manchester United, the two favorites to make a long run in this year's Europa League, played one of the most entertaining draws in recent memory.

With the game poised at an interesting aggregate score of 2-2, the return leg at Old Trafford promises to be a great match between two of the best teams in Europe right now.

