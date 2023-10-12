Barcelona have accumulated debts of €207 million for four signings they made in the summer of 2022.

This is as per reports from Spanish outlet El Nacional, who have given a breakdown of the fees the Catalans owe the four clubs.

Barcelona owe Leeds United €62 million for Raphinha, of which they will have to pay €24 million this season and €38 million in the future. They owe Bayern Munich €31 million for Robert Lewandowski, which will be paid as €10 million this season and €21 million in the future.

Manchester City are due to be paid €39 million for Ferran Torres, of which Barcelona will pay €13 million this year and €26 million in the future. Closer to home, Barca owe Sevilla €35 million for Jules Kounde. They will pay €11 million this year and €24 million in future instalments.

Payment of debt for transfers that have been completed is of utmost importance for Barca. Failure to do so could see them sanctioned by the authorities and a transfer ban could be imposed.

The Catalans flexed their financial muscle in the summer transfer window in 2022 following the appointment of new club president Joan Laporta.

While the acquisition of four top talents helped Barcelona win La Liga in 2022-23 and stabilize under Xavi Hernandez, it has left the club with debts to pay to avoid any further complications.

Barca have been delaying the payments and it remains to be seen how they will go about resolving this.

Another potential target could be on their way to join Barcelona

Having spent handsomely in the last few transfer windows, Barca have gone toe-to-toe with and even eclipsed Real Madrid by winning the league last season. To stay ahead, president Laporta remains adamant they need to have the best talent from all over the world.

Latest on their list is Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, who could reportedly join the Catalans in January, as per Fabrizio Romano. The 18-year-old's agent Andre Cury said:

"Barcelona and the player's plan remains clear: joining the club in January.

"Everything has been agreed with Paranaense for Vitor Roque to join in January. He's now recovering, we feel he could be ready in four weeks."

The young Brazilian is currently sidelined with a bruised ankle and is expected to return to play for his club in a month's time.

Barca seemed to have fast-tracked Vitor Roque's arrival considering the ongoing injury problems within the squad. The player was initially earmarked to arrive in July 2024 but will reportedly join in January.