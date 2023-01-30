Barcelona barred from extending summer signing's contract due to FFP regulations: Reports

Barcelona are unable to extend summer signing Marcos Alonso's contract due to Financial Fair Play rules (FFP). Alonso recently extended his stay at Camp Nou by a year. However, they are unable to register his contract with La Liga as the league believes the Catalan club are already over the wage limit for next season.

In 20 appearances for the club, Alonso has scored two goals.

Què T'hi Jugues @QueThiJugues LES INSCRIPCIONS AL BARÇA



El Barça tampoc pot inscriure el nou contracte de Marcos Alonso aquest mercat d’hivern



La Lliga creu que a l’estiu el Barça estarà excedit de límit salarial i no li permet la inscripció ara, com passa amb Gavi



🎙️ Informa LES INSCRIPCIONS AL BARÇAEl Barça tampoc pot inscriure el nou contracte de Marcos Alonso aquest mercat d’hivernLa Lliga creu que a l’estiu el Barça estarà excedit de límit salarial i no li permet la inscripció ara, com passa amb Gavi🎙️ Informa @AdriaSoldevila 🚨⚽️ LES INSCRIPCIONS AL BARÇA❌ El Barça tampoc pot inscriure el nou contracte de Marcos Alonso aquest mercat d’hivern👀 La Lliga creu que a l’estiu el Barça estarà excedit de límit salarial i no li permet la inscripció ara, com passa amb Gavi🎙️ Informa @AdriaSoldevila https://t.co/wjWSp57IF7

The same is the situation with Gavi's contract. While the youngster recently extended his stay at the club, his new contract is yet to be registered. Gavi is still not enrolled as a first team player. Rather, the player is playing on the contract that he had as a Barcelona B player. His release clause also remains lower as a result.

The Catalan giant's financial issues have been prevalent recently. They are barred from making any new signings in January. The club is looking to offload players to readjust their wage bills. Memphis Depay recently left the club for Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo spoke about his improvement on the ball

Ronald Araujo - LaLiga Santander

Ronald Araujo has been a rock at the back for the La Liga giants since he joined in 2020. He has seven goals and one assist in 95 games since his arrival. The player recently discussed his improvements on the ball since joining Barca.

Apart from his defensive skills, Araujo has put the extra effort in to fit into Xavi's style of play. Speaking about his improvements, Araujo said (via Veronica Brunati):

“When I arrived at Barcelona, I touched the ball three times, and lost it all three times. It frustrated me a lot. I thought that I could become better with hard work. I would stay back to train, in a square, I would control and pass, control and pass, and if we trained in the morning, I would come in the afternoon to train again alone.”

Veronica Brunati @verobrunati Ronald #Araujo :”Cuando llegué, la tocaba 3 veces y la perdía las tres. Me frustraba mucho. Creía que con trabajo podría lograrlo. Me quedaba a entrenar, en una plaza hacía pase-control, pase-control y si entrenábamos por la mañana, venía por la tarde a volver a entrenar solo”. Ronald #Araujo :”Cuando llegué, la tocaba 3 veces y la perdía las tres. Me frustraba mucho. Creía que con trabajo podría lograrlo. Me quedaba a entrenar, en una plaza hacía pase-control, pase-control y si entrenábamos por la mañana, venía por la tarde a volver a entrenar solo”. https://t.co/Le2VXQjFrw

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Poll : 0 votes