Barcelona close to signing Premier League superstar on loan - Reports

FC Barcelona is on the cusp of securing a loan deal with a buy option for Premier League superstar Joao Cancelo, as per journalist Manu Sainz. The negotiations are in their final stages, and the Catalan club is rekindling talks with Manchester City for the Portuguese defender's signature.

Cancelo's journey to Barcelona has been a saga that began in January 2023 when it became apparent that Manchester City was ready to part ways with him. The right-back position has become a pressing concern for Barca's manager Xavi Hernandez.

He prioritized addressing this issue before pursuing other transfers, including the much-discussed Neymar deal.

The terms of the impending deal have evolved from the initial proposal of a €10 million loan fee, a €40 million option to buy, and covering Cancelo's salary. Barca's current negotiations could result in revised figures or a different arrangement altogether.

The 29-year-old Portuguese international was excluded from Manchester City's recent fixtures, including the Community Shield and the Premier League opener against Burnley. This has underscored his lack of fit within Pep Guardiola's plans.

Cancelo joined Bayern Munich earlier last season and helped them clinch the Bundesliga title, scoring one goal and providing six more assists in 21 appearances. However, a permanent move could be completed after the end of the loan stint, forcing his return to Manchester City.

This situation has provided Barca with a window of opportunity that they are keen to exploit. Cancelo's agent, Jorge Mendes, is actively pushing for the deal, aligning with Barcelona's determination to bring him on board.

While the operation is far from straightforward, renewed discussions between Barca, Manchester City, and the player's camp hold the potential for a mutually beneficial agreement.

Barcelona pursuing double coup: Joao Cancelo from Manchester City and Neymar set for sensational return - Report

In a stunning turn of events, Barcelona aims to secure a double signing that could reshape their fortunes. According to reputable journalist Joaquin Piera, the club vigorously pursues Joao Cancelo from Manchester City and former superstar Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain.

Neymar, who left on a record-breaking transfer to PSG in 2017, could be making a sensational comeback. The Brazilian forward's departure left a void the club has long sought to fill.

With renewed determination, Barca is actively negotiating to bring Neymar's magic back to Camp Nou. Simultaneously pursuing Joao Cancelo signifies the club's commitment to reinforcing their defensive line.

Talks are underway to finalize a deal with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain. It will be interesting to see if the Blaugranas can pull off these two incredible transfers before the end of the transfer window.