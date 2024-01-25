Barcelona dealt blow as star player could be ruled out for up to one month after picking up injury in Copa Del Rey fixture - Reports

Barcelona suffered another injury blow after talented left-back Alejandro Balde picked up a serious injury in their Copa del Rey defeat to Athletic Club. The Spanish youngster is being projected to be ruled out for more than a month, which will see him miss their UEFA Champions League games.

Injuries have been a major Achilles heel for Barcelona this season, with at least ten first-team regulars having spent significant time on the sidelines. The alarming regularity of the occurrence of these injuries has forced Xavi to chop and change his squad many times this season.

With João Cancelo missing through injury, the Spanish manager handed a start to La Masia graduate Alejandro Balde against Athletic Club. The 20-year-old lasted only 23 minutes before leaving the pitch in tears as he suffered an injury, and he was replaced by 17-year-old Hector Fort.

Barcelona are yet to release an official statement on the extent of the thigh injury picked up by the youngster, but reports have emerged from their camp. RAC1 journalist Marta Ramon has revealed that Balde could potentially miss both the first and second legs of the UEFA Champions League last 16 tie against Napoli.

The injury to Balde further increases the headache facing Xavi at the Spanish champions, as he is now without any left-sided full-backs. The former Al Sadd manager had to play Fort, a teenage right-back, in the left-back position for the game.

Before the game, La Blaugrana were already without long-term absentee Marcos Alonso and Cancelo through injury. The injury to Balde further plunges them into a crisis, as they are already without Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, Raphinha and Inigo Martinez.

Barcelona produce limp display in Copa del Rey defeat

Athletic Club hosted Barcelona in the Copa del Rey quarterfinals, with the Catalan giants looking to claim a semifinal ticket. They had the worst possible start to the encounter when Gorka Guruzeta put the Basque club ahead inside a minute.

Xavi's side rallied in the first half and found an equalizer through Robert Lewandowski before Lamine Yamal put them ahead. Spanish international Oihan Sancet found an equalizer for the home side minutes into the second half, and the match ended level.

Athletic Club found extra gear and a new level too much for the Barcelona youngsters to handle, and they won the match with two extra-time goals. La Blaugrana now have only La Liga and the UEFA Champions League to fight for this season after their defeat.