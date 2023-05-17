Barcelona executive has reconsidered his decision and has offered to continue at the club days after exit announcement: Reports

According to SPORT, Barcelona chief Mateu Alemany has offered to continue at the Catalan club beyond this season. He has made a U-turn on his decision as Alneny was previously set to leave the Catalan club for Aston Villa on June 30.

Barca reportedly considered former midfielder Deco as the candidate to take over Alemany's role. Alemany has been a part of the club's hierarchy for a while and helped the club sign players like Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and more last summer.

Hence, his departure news was a blow to the Blaugrana. Alemany, however, recently met with Barcelona president Joan Laporta and informed about his desire to continue at the club.

There were reports that Alemany would join Unai Emery at Aston Villa. However, whether the plan materializes or not remains to be seen.

Barcelona boss Xavi spoke about Mateu Alemany's departure

Barcelona boss Xavi recently spoke about the news of Almeany's summer departure. The Spaniard claimed that he has been very comfortable working with Alemany.

He also added that it's a big loss for the club. Xavi, however, claimed that he is happy to work with Alemany until the summer. The Barca manager said (via Birmingham Live):

"I have been very comfortable with him, he has been instrumental in the restructuring of the club. It has been a pleasure meeting Mateu. It is a significant loss, but it is a personal decision that must be accepted. I wish him the best, he will still work with us until the summer."

Alemany helped the team rebuild it's squad to massive degree. Hence, it's understandable why his potential departure could be a loss for Barca.

However, the situation can change given the recent turn of events. Barca are expected to welcome the possibility of Alemany staying beyond June 30.

