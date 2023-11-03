Barcelona handed blow as Arsenal close in on signing midfield transfer target - Reports 

Barcelona have been dealt a transfer blow as Arsenal are reportedly closing in on signing Royal Antwerp central midfielder Arthur Vermeeren.

According to a report from Metro, the Gunners are looking to complete a move for the 18-year-old talent in the upcoming January transfer window. As per the aforementioned report, the Belgian side are willing to let go of the youngster for a fee of around €15 million.

The north Londoners are willing to pay the required sum for Vermeeren. He made his first appearance for Belgium in his team's EURO Qualifier victory against Austria.

Barcelona, who reportedly identified the midfielder as their primary target, will potentially have to look elsewhere for a similar player.

So far this season, Vermeeren has managed 12 league appearances for his current employers, bagging a goal and two assists. Overall, he's made 53 senior appearances to date for the club, scoring two goals and assisting seven.

Arthur Vermeeren can play as a number eight or a defensive midfielder but could find it hard to get minutes soon after moving to the Emirates.

Speaking about the player's profile, former Arsenal star and Royal Antwerp’s director of football Marc Overmars said (via Metro):

"Like Xavi and Iniesta… Vermeeren [has] the same profile."

Currently, Arsenal have several options in those areas, including Declan Rice, Thomas Partey, and Mohamed Elneny among others. It will be interesting to see how the Gunners handle the teenage midfielder should he join the Premier League side in January.

Barcelona eyeing a move for Arsenal's Gabriel Jesus - Reports

Gabriel Jesus (via Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, according to AS. The Brazil international is currently out with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the 2-1 UEFA Champions League win against Sevilla on October 24.

On the night, Jesus starred, bagging a goal and an assist. Although Mikel Arteta has failed to specify the duration of the striker's absence, it is believed that the former Manchester City star will be out for a few weeks.

The Catalan side could do with wide options after losing Ousmane Dembele, Abde Ezzalzouli, and Ansu Fati (on loan) in the summer. With Atletico Madrid loanee Joao Felix's future uncertain, bringing in Jesus who can play up-top and on the flanks would seem a good option for Barcelona.

Since joining Arsenal for £45 million last summer, the 26-year-old attacker has scored 15 goals and assisted nine from 44 appearances across all competitions. Given the player's importance to Arteta's setup, it is unlikely that Jesus will leave anytime soon.