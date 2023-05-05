Barcelona hope to sign Manchester United target as an alternative if Lionel Messi doesn't join them this summer - Reports

According to El Nacional, Barcelona are targeting Manchester United target Victor Osimhen as an alternative if Lionel Messi doesn't make a return in the summer. Messis has been widely linked with a return to the Blaugrana.

Fabrizio Romano recently reported that Messi will leave Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) upon his contract's expiry at the end of the season. While the Argentine has been linked with a return to Barca, there are financial complications.

The Blaugrana need to free up €200 million from their wage bill to register new players in the summer. Lionel Messi also has a mega €320 million per year offer from Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal.

Hence, Barcelona are keeping alternative options ready and the aforementioned report suggests that they are considering Osimhen as an option. The Nigerian striker was at the forefront of Napoli's Serie A win this season. He scored 22 goals and provided five assists in 27 matches in the league.

He is one of the hottest properties in European football at the moment. The likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United are also keen on signing the player.

A deal for Osimhen would cost any club north of €100 million. Whether the Blaugrana can pull off a deal of that financial magnitude remains to be seen.

Lionel Messi recently issued an apology to his PSG teammates

Lionel Messi was recently handed a two week suspension by PSG for his 'unauthorised' Saudi Arabia trip. The Argentine traveled to the Middle Eastern country a day after the Parisian club's shock 3-1 Ligue 1 home defeat against Lorient.

Messi has now reacted to the club's decision. He apologized to his teammates and the club in recent video that the 35-year-old posted on his Instagram story. Messi said:

“I wanted to make this video because of what is happening. First of all, obviously I apologise to my teammates and the club. I honestly thought that we were going to have free time after the game as it had been happening in the previous weeks."

The Argentine added:

“I had organised this trip to [Saudi] Arabia that I had previously cancelled and I couldn’t [this time around]. I repeat, I apologise for what I did and I’m waiting for what the club decides.”

As a result of his suspension, Lionel Messi will miss the upcoming Ligue 1 clashes against Troyes and Ajaccio. With Neymar also absent, who replaces the suspended Lionel Messi in PSG's starting XO remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes