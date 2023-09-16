Barcelona interested in signing Argentine star linked with move to rivals Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona have thrown their hats in the ring as they look to sign Real Madrid-linked Argentine youngster Federico Redondo, according to Spanish outlet El Nacional. The Blaugrana are targeting some of the finest young talent as they look to build a squad that will dominate the future.

Argentine midfielder Redondo has emerged as one of the leading talents of his age group, in his position. The youngster is a regular for Argentinos Juniors in his home country and was part of the U-20 national team at the FIFA U-20 World Cup.

The midfielder has consistently caught the eye with his technical quality and slender frame, and is rated very highly.

Redondo is the son of Real Madrid legend Fernando, who was one of the greatest defensive midfielders of the 1990s. The 20-year-old has been on the radar of Spanish giants Real Madrid, as well as Manchester United and AC Milan. With his father's connection to Real Madrid, it is easy to imagine the youngster moving there.

Barcelona have now indicated their interest in the young midfielder, who they see as a perfect heir to Sergio Busquets. The Catalan giants are set to miss out on signing Uruguayan starlet Fabricio Diaz and are prepared to move for Redondo.

Argentinos value the midfielder at over €4 million and would require this amount, at least, to consider selling him. They may be forced to sell him in the winter after he refused to extend his contract with the club.

Real Madrid, Barcelona battle for another youngster in Redondo

Barcelona and Real Madrid have both attempted to sign some of the world's most exciting talents over the years, clashing often in the pursuit. Both sides went for Neymar at Santos, as they did for Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo.

Los Blancos beat Barcelona to the signing of Arda Guler from Fenerbahce this summer, and the Blaugrana will be keen to beat them to another player.

Redondo is a refined talent that would be a massive hit for either side due to his maturity and quality. The youngster is set to join a top club in Europe at his first attempt, a testament to his talent.

Both La Liga giants are in the race for Celta Vigo midfielder Hugo Sotelo as well, as they look to secure their futures. Barcelona can tempt Redondo with the prospect of taking over Busquets' role and may be in a better position to sign the midfielder.