Barcelona keen on signing €80 million-rated star previously linked with a move to Chelsea - Reports

Even though they remain focused on the season finale in La Liga and UEFA Champions League, Barcelona are monitoring transfer targets heading into the summer. One of those targets is Napoli forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, according to journalist Alex Pintanel (via Barca Universal).

The Georgian winger, who has a market value of €80 million, has established himself as one of the most important players at the club. He helped Napoli win their first Serie A title since 1990 last season, which has attracted the interest of some of Europe's top clubs.

Barca are among the clubs interested in the 23-year-old winger, but as per the report, he is not a priority for La Blaugrana at the moment. Meanwhile, Napoli's asking price will make things even more challenging for the Catalans, who continue to deal with financial issues.

Italian journalist Ciro Venerato recently claimed that Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain, and Liverpool are all interested in Kvaratskhelia. He said (via Football365):

"Kvara’s renewal, at the moment, is still on the high seas: the player wants a raise, which is delaying its arrival, but he will not leave Napoli, with De Laurentiis proposing a mega salary to postpone his transfer to 2025. A release clause could also be inserted for him, as happened with Osimhen. The number 77 is followed by big clubs, such as Barcelona, Chelsea, Liverpool and PSG."

The Georgian forward's current contract with Napoli will expire in 2027 and the Serie A giants want him to sign an extension, which will reportedly include a pay rise. Kvaratskhelia has attracted strong interest from Chelsea in previous windows, per various reports, but a move never materialised.

Since moving to Napoli in 2022, Kvaratskhelia has played 81 games across competitions for the side, contributing with 24 goals and 23 assists.

Barcelona president says the club will make no moves before Xavi's final decision on future

Xavi has announced that he will part ways with Barcelona after the end of the season, but club president Joan Laporta is hopeful he will change his mind and stay. Laporta made it clear that no moves will be made until Xavi makes his final decision about his future with the club.

"He already knows. I’d like him to stay. Whoever might come, will need to wait until the end of the season because we are not touching anything until Xavi makes his final decision," Joan Laporta told Mundo Deportivo, via The Athletic.

Once the international break ends next week, Xavi and Barcelona will shift their attention to the final leg of the La Liga season. They will also face PSG in a UEFA Champions League quarter-finals clash in mid-April.