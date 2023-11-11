Barcelona leading race to sign player targetted by Chelsea and Arsenal - Reports

Barcelona are leading the race to sign 18-year-old Corinthians midfielder Gabriel Moscardo ahead of Premier League sides, Arsenal and Chelsea, as reported by 90min.

The Blues reportedly wanted to secure a loan deal for the 18-year-old dyring the summer transfer window but Moscardo stated that he'll wait until the end of the calender year before making any decision.

"There was a proposal from Chelsea months ago, but I talk a lot with my agent and my parents and they try to give me as little information as possible," Moscardo said via 90min

"They say there is not long until the end of the season, they tell me to dedicate myself and do well, and that at the end of the season, there will be good things." He added

Chelsea are reportedly still interested in completing the signing of the teenager. However, they will be facing competition from La Liga giants, Barcelona. The Spanish champions are keen to sign the Brazilian midfielder as the replacement for longserving talisman Sergio Busquets, who joined Inter Miami earlier this year.

As the report further states, Gabriel Moscardo, as it stands, prefers moving to Camp Nou. Apart from the Brazilian midfielder, Barcelona are also considering a move for Royal Antwerp's Arthur Vermeeren, who impressed Xavi in the UEFA Champions League.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are also said to be a part of the race to sign the 18-year-old Brazilian. However, they are yet to enter any advanced talks.

Barcelona interested in signing former Premier League star: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly interested in signing Leicester City's Wilfred Ndidi. The Nigerian plays as a defensive midfielder and his contract with the Foxes still expires next summer. Wilfred Ndidi joined Leicester City from KRC Genk in 2017 for a transfer fee of £17 million.

Since signing for the Foxes, Ndidi has made 252 appearances and has recorded 14 goals and 16 assists. According to SPORT, La Blaugrana think the Nigerian football player could be a viable option in their pursuit of a holding midfielder.

Leicester City had been Premier League regulars since the 2014-15 season. However, after an 18th-place finish last season with 34 points, they were relegated to the Championship.