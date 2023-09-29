Barcelona monitoring Arsenal summer signing with one eye on potential transfer: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly eyeing a move for Arsenal's summer signing Kai Havertz. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Catalan club are monitoring the Germany international's situation and will be willing to pursue his signature should the Gunners wish to sell.

Havertz has been underwhelming since moving to north London from Chelsea this summer. The former Bayer Leverkusen man was signed for a reported fee of €75 million.

Since joining Mikel Arteta's men after a disappointing spell with the Blues, the midfielder has made six Premier League appearances but is yet to register a goal contribution.

He moved to Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2020 from Bayer Leverkusen for a fee of €80 million. During his stay at Chelsea, Havertz scored 32 goals from 139 appearances and was often deployed as a striker.

According to the aforementioned report, the 24-year-old's poor performances could see him leave Arsenal. However, it's too early to draw a conclusion on the attacker's future at the Emirates just a few weeks into the new campaign.

He hasn't been selected in the starting XI for the Gunners' last two league fixtures after starting the first four matches.

Barcelona name Arsenal star as target for January transfer window - Reports

Jorginho in action (via Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly looking to secure the services of ex-Chelsea player Jorginho in the coming transfer window. According to Mundo Deportivo, the Blaugrana would look to finalize a deal for both Havertz and Jorginho in January.

The midfielder has been largely given a secondary role at Arsenal, falling behind Declan Rice and Thomas Partey in the pecking order. However, he could start the north London side's next match against Bournemouth on September 30 as both holding midfielders, Rice and Partey, remain doubtful due to injury.

Since joining the Gunners from Chelsea for a fee of £12 million in January 2023, Jorginho has managed 22 appearances, registering one assist. He has started just nine Premier League matches for Mikel Arteta so far.