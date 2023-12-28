Barcelona have one non-negotiable demand from new arrival Vitor Roque: Reports

Barcelona are willing to safeguard new signing Vitor Roque as he prepares to make his bow for the club for the first time, as per SPORT. The Spanish champions have, however, seemingly laid down rules which the young striker must follow, and expectations which must be met.

Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque joined Barcelona after an impressive spell with Atletico Paranaense. The 18-year-old striker agreed to join the Blaugrana in the summer but had to wait until the 2024 winter window to complete his move.

Barcelona are aware of the struggles a young player would likely encounter after making a move like that of Vitor Roque, and they are prepared to give him time to adjust. Manager Xavi and sporting director Deco both played for the club at the highest level and are prepared to take cognizance of the teenager's situation.

Xavi has made it clear to Roque that he will not be an immediate starter for the club, but play as an understudy to Robert Lewandowski. He will slug it out for minutes with Spain U-17 international Marc Guiu, who has scored two senior goals for the club.

Barcelona will put no pressure on Roque to perform, but Xavi expects him to show fight and desire during games The manager wants his young striker to press effectively and not just walk around the pitch when he gets to play games.

Roque will wear the number 19 shirt for the club and will be available for selection after arriving in Spain in January. The teenager will hope to make his debut for the club when they face Las Palmas on January 4.

Vitor Roque set for huge future at Barcelona

Barcelona reportedly beat several clubs to the signing of Brazilian prodigy Vitor Roque, and he spent the better part of the year showing why. Referred to by his fans as Tigrinho, the 18-year-old is seen as one of the most talented young strikers to come out of Brazil in recent years.

Roque first announced himself to the world with his showings for Brazil's under-20 national team at the CONMEBOL U20 tournament earlier this year. He finished as the leading goalscorer of the competition alongside Chelsea youngster Andrey Santos, and this earned him a first senior international invitation.

Vitor Roque missed a chunk of the season in Brazil through injury but managed to score 12 goals and provide three assists in 25 league appearances for Atletico Paranaense. The youngster is full of potential and should be able to reach his best playing in Spain with the Blaugrana.