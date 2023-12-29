Barcelona have opened talks to extend youngster's contract, Chelsea among multiple clubs keeping tabs on star - Reports

Barcelona have begun negotiations to renew the contract of their youth player Pau Cubarsi. According to journalist Toni Juanmarti of Sport, the Blaugrana are keen on holding onto their player despite interest from other top European clubs, including Chelsea.

The 16-year-old is an impressive central defender, who was promoted to Blaugrana's reserve team Barca Atletic earlier this season.

Sport reported back in July that Cubarsi rejected better offers from elsewhere to sign a three-year extension with Barcelona, keeping him at the club until 2026. However, this has not deterred Chelsea in their pursuit of the player as the report claims that there is a release clause between €10-15 million in his contract that the Blues could trigger.

The defender is one of the Catalan side's most sought-after prospects, having joined their youth system in 2018 from Girona's youth side. He became Barcelona's third-youngest player ever to feature in the UEFA Youth League, behind Lamine Yamal and Ilaix Moriba.

His progress has been noted by senior team manager Xavi, who called him to train with the first team in April 2023. Cubarsi was also included in the team's pre-season squad.

He has represented Spain on the international level, making 18 appearances for the under-17 side so far.

Barcelona star opens up on club's current situation

Kounde suggested that the defense has to improve.

Barcelona defender Jules Kounde has given his thoughts on what the club needs to do better in the title race. Speaking to Mundo Deportivo, the Frenchman said that the team's defense has to be better.

He said:

“We have to find what made us strong last year, which was our defence. We have to defend well together, make efforts together. I think the team is aware of that. I think this break has been good for us. We have a lot of confidence and a lot of optimism. We will continue to work very hard to make the second part of the season better and to be able to win titles.”

The back four were an integral part of the Blaugrana's title run last season. They were fantastic throughout the campaign, conceding just 20 goals as they coasted to a La Liga triumph.

However, they have been unable to replicate their form from the last campaign. Heading into the Christmas break, Barcelona find themselves fourth in the league behind Real Madrid, Girona, and Atletico Madrid. They have already conceded 21 goals this time around.