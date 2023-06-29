Barcelona receive multi-million dollar proposal to allow Qatari team to use their name: Reports 

Barcelona have reportedly received a €100 million offer from a Qatari team to use the Blaugrana's name. This is according to Tot Costa of Catalunya Radio.

Bacrca's name will not transfer to the Qatari league. Rather a team will use something related to their name as a part of their name. Manchester City, for example, have several franchises like this. Mumbai City FC, Melbourne City FC, and New York City FC are among the clubs that use the Cityzens' name as part of their franchise.

Barcelona are currently going through a dire financial situation. This is one of the main reasons why the Blaugrana couldn't secure a deal for Lionel Messi's return in the summer. However, getting mega-money for a franchise to use their name could help the Catalan club in the summer transfer market.

Mikel Arteta speaks highly of Barcelona manager Xavi

Mikel Arteta and Xavi used to be teammates at Barcelona's youth academies. Currently, they are two of the finest young coaches in world football.

Xavi led Barca to La Liga and Supercopa de Espana glory in 2022-23 in what was his first full season as the manager of the club. Speaking about the impact Xavi has made, Arteta said (via 90min):

"Only knowing his character and what he feels about the game, it's clear that Barça needed a figure like him. He has been able to withstand the pressure and has been faithful to his ideas by always defending the club and the players. The team has been very reliable all year."

Much like Xavi, Arteta has been doing wonders at Arsenal. He led the team to a second-place finish in the Premier League this past season. The Gunners are back in the UEFA Champions League for 2023-24 after a prolonged absence from the competition.

