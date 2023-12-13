Barcelona's decision to include 3 key players in UCL squad against Royal Antwerp came after late Joan Laporta request: Reports

Barcelona's decision to include Ronald Araujo, Robert Lewandowski, and Ilkay Gundogan in the matchday squad to face Royal Antwerp reportedly came after a direct request from president Joan Laporta.

As reported by Barca Blaugranes, the three star players were initially not named in the traveling squad for Belgium for Barca's final game of the Champions League group stage. However, they have now been included in the squad as per request from Joan Laporta, as per the aforementioned report.

As per the report, Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez initially intended to rest the trio as they were required to stay the night in Belgium. However, Laporta reportedly decided not to rest the players following the club's defeat to Girona in the weekend.

Finances have also reportedly played a pivotal role in the decision as the club would net an extra €2.8 million if they defeat Royal Antwerp. Even though the Belgian side are yet to secure a single point in their group, Laporta is unwilling to take a chance.

This has so far been a below-par season for Barcelona as they find themselves seven points behind La Liga leaders Girona. The Catalan giants find themselves fourth in the table after 16 games with 34 points and are also five points behind Real Madrid.

Xavi Hernandez's side suffered a 2-4 loss at home against local rivals Girona last weekend. However, the Blaugrana are at the top of their Champions League group although they could still be caught by FC Porto who are three points behind them.

Barcelona make crucial decision on Jadon Sancho swap deal with Manchester United and Raphinha's future

Barcelona have reportedly decided not to sign Jadon Sancho from Manchester United as they look to keep Raphinha at the club. As reported by Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo via Goal, the La Liga holders have decided in favor of retaining Raphinha rather than swapping him with the Manchester United outcast.

Sancho has been frozen out of the Manchester United squad following a public fallout with manager Erik ten Hag. He hasn't made an appearance for the Red Devils since August after being left out of the squad for the 3-1 loss at Arsenal (September 3) due to training-related concerns.

Since his switch to Old Trafford from Borussia Dortmund in 2021 in a deal worth a reported €85 million, he has scored just 12 goals and assisted six times in 82 appearances across competitions.

Barcelona, meanwhile, reportedly intend to sell Raphinha should a substantial offer come their way in the summer. The Brazil international has scored two goals and assisted five times in 15 appearances this season.