Barcelona star left out of matchday squad as they are unable to register him with LaLiga 

Barcelona defender Marcos Alonso has been left out of the matchday squad for the La Liga clash against Getafe later today (13 August).

Xavi Hernandez has named a 21-man squad for the game which does not feature Alonso and goalkeeper Inaki Pena. According to BarcaBlaugranes, the Spanish duo have been left out as the Catalan giants are yet to register them with La Liga.

Alonso (32) joined the Catalan giants from Chelsea on a free transfer last summer and made 37 appearances across competitions, with a handful of them coming at centre-back.

The Spaniard initially signed a one-year deal which was extended until June 2024 in January. He apparently pockets just a shade over €120,000 per week in gross wages at Spotify Camp Nou (h/t Capology).

But the Catalan giants are yet to register his new deal with La Liga. Sergio Roberto, Ez Abde, Ilkay Gundogan, Ronald Araujo and Oriol Romeu are among the players Barca recently registered in time for the game against Getafe.

New signing Inigo Martinez is also yet to be registered but Barca are in no hurry to do that given the former Athletic Bilbao centre-back's injury. They travel to the Estadio Coliseum Alfonso Perez with Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Balde, Jules Kounde and Eric Garcia as their options in their defense.

Balde is likely to start at left-back. But it remains to be seen if Xavi Hernandez will go with Roberto or a centre-back on the opposite flank or if he will use a centre-back in that position.

Xavi has left the door open for Barcelona star's exit

Marcos Alonso could leave Barcelona just one year after leaving Chelsea as a free agent.

According to Gerard Romero (h/t BarcaUniversal), Barca have placed Alonso on the transfer market despite renewing his deal in January. It could be a reason why he hasn't been registered by the club with La Liga yet.

Before the game against Getafe, Xavi Hernandez was asked to address the former Fiorentina player's future. His response was concise and it indicated that an exit could be on the cards.

The Spanish tactician said, via Mundo Deportivo:

"There is a market until August 31 and everything is open, everything can happen."

Barca have shown in recent years that they aren't afraid to flip free transfers for a profit shortly after their arrivals. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang joined them as a free agent in January 2022 and left for Chelsea seven months later in a €12 million deal.

Franck Kessie is the most recent example. He arrived as a free transfer from AC Milan last summer but was allowed to join Al-Ahli for a fee of €12.5 million.