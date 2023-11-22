Barcelona star not training with first team but not ruled out of Rayo Vallecano clash - Reports

Barcelona captain and first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen is yet to return to team training but has not been ruled out of their next game. The La Liga champions are scheduled to face Rayo Vallecano in their first game back from the international break on Saturday, November 25.

Germany goalkeeper Ter Stegen pulled out of their squad and returned to his club before their first game against Turkiye. The 31-year-old shot-stopper felt a pain in his lower back, leading him to pull out of his international engagement.

Since picking up the injury, the Germany international has returned to the club for specific individual workouts. Reports from journalist Adria Albets revealed that the goalkeeper is still not taking part in team training and is following a personal regimen.

Barcelona are sweating over the fitness of their captain and first-choice goalkeeper and will wait until Thursday to gauge his fitness. If he's unable to make the trip to Vallecas, Xavi will be forced to turn to academy graduate Inaki Pena for the match on Saturday.

Marc-Andre Ter Stegen has been a stalwart and a mainstay for Barcelona since becoming their first-choice and is one of the best in the world in his position. The German star has kept eight clean sheets in 17 appearances for his side this season.

Rayo Vallecano, meanwhile, have proven to be a problematic side for the Blaugrana recently, and have already held Real Madrid to a stalemate this season. They are 10th in La Liga, 12 points behind third-placed Barca.

Barcelona facing injury crisis midway through season

Barcelona are in a problematic position with their squad facing a number of injuries, especially following this month's international break. They have lost Gavi until at least the start of next season and lost Ter Stegen to injury as well.

The Spanish champions are already without Frenkie De Jong, who is expected to make his return from injury soon, and Sergi Roberto. They have lost Pedri, Robert Lewandowski, Jules Kounde, and Lamine Yamal at various points this season.

Barcelona are not in a position to spend freely in the transfer market due to their financial situation and will be keen to avoid any more injuries. Club director Deco has revealed that they will not pursue a replacement for Gavi in the January transfer window following his serious injury.

The Blaugrana are in third place in La Liga, three points behind surprise leaders Girona, and two behind rivals Real Madrid. They will look to avoid falling further behind in their bid to retain the league title they won last season.