Barcelona still interested in signing Manchester City superstar, player's agent confirms

Barcelona are reportedly still interested in signing Manchester City superstar Bernardo Silva, who's been heavily linked with a move to Camp Nou in recent times. The admission was made by the player's agent Jorge Mendes to the Portuguese news outlet Record.

The rumors of Silva potentially joining Barca were at an all-time high in the summer of 2022. But the Spanish giants decided to strengthen other positions of immediate need instead. However, they have still maintained a strong interest in the silky Portuguese midfielder.

Bernardo is once again enjoying a great individual season. He has made 17 appearances in the Premier League, scoring six and assisting four goals. In total, he has made 331 appearances for Manchester City, grabbing 62 goals and 63 assists in the process.

Manchester City had placed a tag of €65 million on Silva last summer, which was impossible for Barcelona given their dire financial situation. However, Manchester City have maintained that they value Silva's performances and professionalism and would respect the Portuguese star's choices. The only condition is that they receive a satisfactory recompensation for his services.

A few months ago, a deal with Paris Saint-Germain was almost done. However, Silva signed a new three year contract at City, with a £50 million release clause that is active from summer 2024. This gives renewed hope for Barcelona to attempt to lure the midfielder into the club.

The Blaugrana are still trying to raise revenue to get in some big-name talent to the club. They have been working on a deal to sell 49% of their entertainment wing, Barca Studios, for a reported fee of €200 million. It's believed that only then could they provide the necessary finances for manager Xavi to invest in strengthening the weaker areas of the squad.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola keeping tabs on Barcelona's defensive sensation

According to Spanish outlet AS, Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola is monitoring Barcelona's young defender Pau Cubarsi's progress.

The 17-year-old has been impressive across the different youth levels for both Barca and the Spanish national team. Cubarsi recently made his first top-flight start in the Blaugrana's 4-2 victory against Real Betis on January 21.

Manchester City have been linked to a whole bunch of young prospects according to recent rumours. Girona's Savio, Brighton & Hove Albion's Evan Ferguson and Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz are all reportedly on Guardiola's shopping list. The Spaniard is looking to secure the future of Manchester City while staying competitive in the present.

Young Spanish talent like Eric Garcia, Brahim Diaz and Aleix Garcia all got their breakthroughs under Guardiola at City. Hence, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Pep acts decisively to bring Cubarsi to the blue side of Manchester.