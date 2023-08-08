Barcelona summer signing could leave for free just weeks after joining as secret clause in contract emerges: Reports

Barcelona's recent acquisition, Ilkay Gundogan, could depart the club for free if he isn't registered in time for their La Liga opener against Getafe due to a clause in his contract (via talkSPORT). The German midfielder, who switched from Manchester City to the Catalan side six weeks ago, could be on the brink of an unexpected exit.

Gundogan's move to the historic Camp Nou was hailed as a "dream" by the player, shortly after he played a pivotal role in guiding Manchester City to an extraordinary treble. Despite being offered a contract extension by City, the midfielder opted for a pay cut, prioritizing a move to Barcelona.

However, an unforeseen hurdle has emerged as the new La Liga season approaches. According to the report, a clause in Gundogan's contract stipulates that he can leave the club as a free agent if he isn't registered by the club ahead of their match against Getafe on Sunday, August 13.

Adding further complexity, reports from Spain suggest that the clause also entails that Gundogan would be entitled to a full year's salary even if he departs as a free agent. Barca, already financially strained, will be desperate to avoid this situation.

The German midfielder's short stint at Barca has been marred by challenges, starting with an injury sustained during the club's pre-season tour of the United States. Following his recent injury setbacks, his participation in the Joan Gamper Trophy against Tottenham on Tuesday, August 8, remains uncertain.

This situation compounds Barca's struggles, as they begin their La Liga title defense with just 13 players registered due to financial constraints. The impending departures of Ousmane Dembele to Paris Saint-Germain and Franck Kessie to Saudi Pro League side Al Ahli should help ease the burden on Barca's wage bill.

Franck Kessie set for Al-Ahli transfer amidst disillusionment with Barcelona

Franck Kessie is on the brink of a €15 million transfer to Saudi Arabian side Al Ahli, fueled by dissatisfaction with how his tenure at Barcelona unfolded.

Reports from the Spanish journal SPORT highlight Kessie's perceived mistreatment at Barcelona, with a belief that the club's motives were far from honorable. The 26-year-old felt that his signing on a free transfer last year was primarily to facilitate a future sale for profit.

In his debut season with Barca, Kessie showcased his abilities across 43 appearances, leaving his mark with three goals and three assists across various competitions.