Bayern Munich's Thomas Tuchel dismisses Pep Guardiola's claims on the Sadio Mane-Leroy Sane situation ahead of UCL game

Bayern Munich coach Thomas Tuchel has dismissed Pep Guardiola's claims that the Sadio Mane-Leroy Sane bust-up will galvanize the Bavarians' squad ahead of their Champions League clash with Manchester City.

Bayern will host the Sky Blues at the Allianz Arena on Wednesday, April 19, for the second-leg of their quarter-final tie. They are trailing 3-0 after their first-leg defeat at the Etihad last week.

Adding insult to injury that night was the spat between two of their forwards, Mane and Sane, as the Senegalese punched the former City man inside the dressing room after the match.

While it caused a rift within the Bayern camp, Guardiola felt that it could inspire the side to play better in their next game.

"Absolutely, sometimes you need conflict to make the team more together, I am pretty sure of that. It's not a weak point, it will be a strong point against us," Guardiola said.

However, Tuchel disagreed, saying that it wasn't reflected in their draw against Hoffenheim over the weekend. Speaking to the press ahead of Wednesday's all-important clash, the German tactician said:

"We didn't show that against Hoffenheim, but the topic is over. I don't think that will necessarily help us. I know what he means, that players can turn it into positive energy."

Bayern charged Mane for his disciplinary breach with a one-game ban and a hefty financial penalty as well. He subsequently sat out of their league clash with Hoffenheim on Saturday, where the Bavarians drew 1-1.

Mane has been included in their squad for the upcoming City game but it's not clear if he'll start, having come off the bench in the first-leg.

Mane has had an underwhelming first season at Bayern, with the former Liverpool ace scoring only 11 goals in 32 appearances in all competitions. He has also missed a number of games due to injuries.

Bayern Munich face an uphill battle against Manchester City

Bayern Munich face the seemingly impossible task of overturning a 3-0 deficit against Manchester City on Wednesday as their Champions League ambitions hang in the balance.

The Bavarians capitulated spectacularly at the Etihad last week and have failed to win their last two home games in all competitions as well. They lost 2-1 to Freiburg in the DFB-Pokal quarter-finals and drew 1-1 with Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga.

City, meanwhile, have been on a rampage lately, swatting every team on their way aside with consummate ease. They come into Wednesday's clash on the back of a 10-game winning run in all competitions.

Scoring four without an answer against such an in-form side seems like a Herculean task even for a team of Bayern's ilk, as the reigning Bundesliga champions need a miracle to progress to the last-four.

