Bayern Munich complete loan signing of Benfica midfielder Tiago Dantas

Bayern Munich have completed the loan signing of Portuguese midfielder Tiago Dantas from Benfica with an option to buy, the club has confirmed. The 19-year old will immediately join the first-team squad and if he can impress, the deal will be made permanent for €8 million at the end of this season.

The highly-rated midfielder rose through the ranks at Benfica and heavily impressed for the youth teams, which opened up a path to the senior squad. He has just four minutes of first-team football under his belt, but that was enough for Bayern to bring him to the Bundesliga.

Dantas caught the eye playing for the reserves, where he scored five goals and picked up six assists from 49 appearances. He has also been impressive for the Under-19 team in the UEFA Youth League, finding the back of the net six times and providing two assists in 16 games.

Bayern Munich considers Dantas as the ideal Thiago replacement

Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick endured a difficult summer, watching targets Timo Werner and Kai Havertz make Premier League moves to Chelsea. However, the German manager will be delighted with the acquisition of Dantas, a player he personally requested from the board. Flick is said to be impressed by the Portuguese star, and even believes he can step into Thiago Alcantara’s boots in the near future.

Bestätigt: Tiago Dantas (19) kommt von Benfica Lissabon zum #fcbayern. Er wird morgen schon mit den Profis trainieren. Körperlich muss Tiago zulegen, ist aber für die 1. Mannschaft vorgesehen. Bayern leiht den Spieler und hat eine Kaufoption.

Bayern Munich’s interest in the player was evident in the later stages of the summer window. There was confusion regarding the deal though, because the German giants did not confirm a move before the transfer deadline in Germany. However, it can now be confirmed that the Bavarians managed a coup of sorts in the dying hours of Deadline Day.

The Portuguese was the captain of the Under-19 side at Benfica and there’s no doubt that Flick’s trust in the teenager is justified. However, can Dantas find his place in an immensely talented Bayern Munich squad and successfully emulate the performances of Thiago? We shall find out soon.