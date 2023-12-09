"Being watched by big teams" - LaLiga club president sends warning to Barcelona amid Xavi's interest in 20-year-old star

Barcelona's interest in Las Palmas' young talent Alberto Moleiro has been a topic of much speculation. Despite an unsuccessful attempt to secure the 20-year-old's services in 2022, hindered by financial constraints, the player is still on the Catalan giants' radar.

Miguel Angel Ramirez, the president of Las Palmas, recently acknowledged Barca's ongoing interest in Moleiro during an interview with Culemania. He stated (via Barca Universal):

“Barca know the player perfectly well and obviously we have a good relationship with the club."

However, Ramirez also issued a subtle warning to Barcelona, pointing out that Moleiro has attracted attention from several top-tier clubs, both within Spain and across Europe:

“We will always be willing to look for solutions but the boy’s development is quite positive and he is a player who is being watched by big teams in Spain and Europe. We’ll see…”

Moleiro's meteoric rise in La Liga has not gone unnoticed. The 20-year-old emerged as a key figure in Las Palmas' successful campaign last season, contributing significantly to their promotion to the top flight.

Despite a setback due to injury at the onset of the current season, Moleiro has made a striking comeback, showcasing his skills with two goals and two assists across all competitions so far this season.

While Barcelona's interest in Moleiro is evident, the competition for his signature complicates their pursuit.

Pedri fee to Barcelona revealed by Las Palmas president

Since he arrived from Las Palma, Pedri has evolved into an indispensable component of Barcelona's midfield. He was identified for his exceptional talents in the youth ranks and his impressive debut in 2019 caught the attention of the Catalan giants, who acted decisively to secure his transfer.

Recently, Las Palmas president Miguel Angel Ramirez revealed the financial terms of Pedri's transfer. He said (via Football Espana):

“It exceeds €20m. I can’t give details because I don’t remember them exactly but we have overcome the barrier of €20m... The definitive transfer of Pedri to Barcelona ranges between €20-25m.”

The structured nature of Pedri's transfer included an initial stay back at Las Palmas post-agreement. This allowed Pedri to continue his development in familiar surroundings before taking the big leap to Barca a year later.

Since then, Pedri's trajectory has been nothing short of remarkable. He has already played 117 games for Barca since he joined in 2020, scoring 17 goals.