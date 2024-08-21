Belgian giants Anderlecht in talks to sign Manchester United star: Reports

Belgian heavyweights Anderlecht have reportedly initiated discussions with Manchester United's Danish playmaker Christian Eriksen to bolster their midfield ranks.

Eriksen, who is currently in the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, has seen his role at Manchester United diminish in recent months. The 32-year-old midfielder was an unused substitute in United’s narrow 1-0 victory over Fulham last Friday, signaling his reduced importance in manager Erik ten Hag’s plans.

According to a report by Het Nieuwsblad (via Inside Futbol), Anderlecht have been in "constant contact" with Eriksen and his representatives. The Belgian side, under the guidance of their CEO Jesper Fredberg and head coach Brian Riemer, is keen on bringing the experienced midfielder to Belgium.

However, despite their persistent efforts, the financial terms of the deal remain a significant hurdle. Anderlecht would struggle to match the salary Eriksen currently earns at Manchester United, and so far, the Danish international is yet to receive a proposal that aligns with his ambitions.

But at the Belgian club, Eriksen could secure a more regular playing time and the prospect could turn out to be a key selling point.

In an interview during the pre-season (via Goal.com), Eriksen had publicly addressed the speculation surrounding his future.

"I have one year left, so for me, I am a United player."

"I haven't been told to leave or that there’s an extension coming, so in that sense, I have one year left on the contract, and I feel good. My family is feeling good living in Manchester, and United is a nice club. In terms of the football you want to play as much as possible. But also you think in terms of: 'How do I see myself? How do I fit into the team?' And in those terms I feel good. I feel that I am in a good place," he added.

Manchester United take final decision on Casemiro after impressive performances

Manchester United have decided to retain Brazilian midfielder Casemiro following his impressive displays during pre-season and the opening PL match-day, according to Daily Mirror.

The 32-year-old, who joined the Red Devils in 2022, faced speculation over his future after a disappointing 2023-24 campaign, leading to rumors of a potential exit. Reports earlier this summer suggested that Saudi Arabia was a possible destination for Casemiro, who is one of the club’s top earners.

But Casemiro's resurgence in pre-season appears to have won over Ten Hag. The Brazilian started in both the Community Shield against Manchester City and United's Premier League opener against Fulham, delivering strong performances.

