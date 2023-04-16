“Best duo in football”, “League title wrapped up” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe make history in 3-1 PSG win over Lens

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stole the show as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managed to defeat Lens in their latest Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes. Vitinha was also on the scoresheet apart from the two superstars.

Salis Abdul Samed of the visiting team was sent off in the 19th minute of the match. Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 31st minute, making him PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer. His goal opened the floodgates as Vitinha followed suit with another goal six minutes later.

Messi joined the act soon after, scoring in the 40th minute of the match. The Parisians went down the tunnel at half-time with a 3-0 lead.

Przemyslaw Frankowski reduced the deficit to two goals when he found the back of the net in the 60th minute from the penalty spot. The Parisians, however, saw off the rest of the match with relative ease.

Christophe Galtier's team went nine points clear of Lens with the win. They now have 72 points from 31 Ligue 1 matches this term. Second-placed Lens have 63 points from 31 games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shone against Lens in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Parc des Princes:

GOAL @goal Kylian Mbappe is now PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer Kylian Mbappe is now PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer 🇫🇷 https://t.co/k2UxqoqP1g

Invictos @InvictosSomos ¡¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE LIONEL MESSI!! ¡¡ESPECTACULAR ASISTENCIA DE TACO DE MBAPPÉ!! ¡¡APARECIÓ EL MEJOR DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS!! ¡¡PSG 3-0 LENS!! ¡¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE LIONEL MESSI!! ¡¡ESPECTACULAR ASISTENCIA DE TACO DE MBAPPÉ!! ¡¡APARECIÓ EL MEJOR DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS!! ¡¡PSG 3-0 LENS!! https://t.co/E6xmEM97uQ

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 3-0 PSG.



LIONEL MESSI WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!! HE STARTED IT HIMSELF AND FINISHES IT OFF HIMSELF!!!! 3-0 PSG.LIONEL MESSI WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!! HE STARTED IT HIMSELF AND FINISHES IT OFF HIMSELF!!!! https://t.co/gPwzwJBXZW

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer

15 Goals

14 Assists Lionel Messi in 26 Ligue 1 matches with PSG this season:15 Goals14 Assists Lionel Messi in 26 Ligue 1 matches with PSG this season: 🇦🇷⚽️ 15 Goals🎯 14 Assists https://t.co/zbITNyzK2s

PSG Report @PSG_Report Red card for Salis Abdul Samed, Lens down to 10 men! 🟥 Red card for Salis Abdul Samed, Lens down to 10 men! 🟥 https://t.co/SWc70tSeCa

PSG Chief @psg_chief



Your thoughts on the first half? HT | PSG 3 - 0 RC LensYour thoughts on the first half? #PSGRCL HT | PSG 3 - 0 RC LensYour thoughts on the first half? #PSGRCL https://t.co/PUOiOx0UKj

433 @433 ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER FOR PSG ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER FOR PSG 👏 https://t.co/MJczYjTtV7

The Athletic @TheAthletic Kylian Mbappé has the most Ligue 1 goals in PSG history.



And yes, he's still just 24. Kylian Mbappé has the most Ligue 1 goals in PSG history.And yes, he's still just 24. https://t.co/3cuR5ijCpy

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer World Cup winner, World Cup Best Player, Copa America winner, Copa America Best Player, Finalissima winner, Finalissima Best Player, the Best Player in the World, South America's all time leading Men's scorer, Lionel Messi scored PSG's third goal of the match vs. RC Lens. World Cup winner, World Cup Best Player, Copa America winner, Copa America Best Player, Finalissima winner, Finalissima Best Player, the Best Player in the World, South America's all time leading Men's scorer, Lionel Messi scored PSG's third goal of the match vs. RC Lens. https://t.co/kmFO2rW1f0

PSG Report @PSG_Report Penalty for Lens, handball from Fabian Ruiz… Penalty for Lens, handball from Fabian Ruiz…

ジオ🇫🇷 @PSG_Giorgos Fabian Ruiz isn't a real footballer Fabian Ruiz isn't a real footballer

alex @sahnemis psg whenever galtier’s job is threatened psg whenever galtier’s job is threatened https://t.co/bGeWagUcfo

Erasmus @erasmus_00



Leave a for the Goat and baby Goat Don’t ever think for a second that what messi and mbappe are doing at PSG is normal ......Leave afor the Goat and baby Goat Don’t ever think for a second that what messi and mbappe are doing at PSG is normal ...... Leave a ❤️ for the Goat and baby Goat https://t.co/Fdf66zO4Zf

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer A beautiful dribble by Messi as he plays a one-two with Mbappe who gives the ball back with a back heel and The Best player in the world scores for PSG. A beautiful dribble by Messi as he plays a one-two with Mbappe who gives the ball back with a back heel and The Best player in the world scores for PSG.

‎ ًkmp ! @pastaeque Galtier after being asked how tf psg always plays like they in a wc final when he’s about to be fired Galtier after being asked how tf psg always plays like they in a wc final when he’s about to be fired https://t.co/wQorvxbudw

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL LIONEL MESSI WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!! HE STARTED IT HIMSELF AND FINISHES IT OFF HIMSELF!!!!



3-0 PSG. GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL LIONEL MESSI WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!! HE STARTED IT HIMSELF AND FINISHES IT OFF HIMSELF!!!!3-0 PSG. ❗GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL LIONEL MESSI WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!! HE STARTED IT HIMSELF AND FINISHES IT OFF HIMSELF!!!!3-0 PSG. https://t.co/3XdwRzpSxA

Don @Opresii PSG is winning comfortably today after everything cast smh…if you needed them last game to cashout like them dey lose by now. PSG is winning comfortably today after everything cast smh…if you needed them last game to cashout like them dey lose by now.

t @neymarjrsolos trying to remember the last time i genuinely enjoyed a psg match trying to remember the last time i genuinely enjoyed a psg match https://t.co/cJCYJZpuqZ

FIFA World Cup Stats @alimo_philip Lionel Messi’s goal against Lens is now his;



703rd club goal

15th league goal this season

20th PSG goal this season

805th senior career goal

495th league goal in Europe’s elite league



#Messi𓃵|#GOAT𓃵|#PSGRCL|#Ligue1 Lionel Messi’s goal against Lens is now his;703rd club goal15th league goal this season20th PSG goal this season805th senior career goal495th league goal in Europe’s elite league 🐐 Lionel Messi’s goal against Lens is now his;⚽️ 703rd club goal⚽️ 15th league goal this season⚽️ 20th PSG goal this season⚽️ 805th senior career goal⚽️ 495th league goal in Europe’s elite league#Messi𓃵|#GOAT𓃵|#PSGRCL|#Ligue1 https://t.co/wwsXkvlWCw

Nutz @Dev_Demetries It’s crazy to see Messi and mbappe play on the same team … It’s crazy to see Messi and mbappe play on the same team …

Sam Mandel 🇦🇺🇨🇦 @SamMandel10 They told me messi and mbappe don’t have chemistry They told me messi and mbappe don’t have chemistry 😭😭

tag @mxdric NOW THAT IS SOCCER. MESSI AND MBAPPÉ THAT IS UNREAL NOW THAT IS SOCCER. MESSI AND MBAPPÉ THAT IS UNREAL

Neal 🇦🇺 @NealGardner_ Bloody hell, PSG are feasting! Top draw from Messi and Mbappe, that. 3-0, and that’s probably the league title wrapped up. Bloody hell, PSG are feasting! Top draw from Messi and Mbappe, that. 3-0, and that’s probably the league title wrapped up.

Highest Majesty (Coolest Boy) @kwaku_majesty_ Messi and Mbappe are the best duo in football now Messi and Mbappe are the best duo in football now https://t.co/19gx1jv0Sn

Rowland🤍 @Ghana_Ronaldo Messi and Mbappe’s chemistry is out of this world , if they continue like this they can win the UEFA Champions League next year for Paris Messi and Mbappe’s chemistry is out of this world , if they continue like this they can win the UEFA Champions League next year for Paris ❤️🔥🔥 https://t.co/uoy4ezMu3A

Rowland🤍 @Ghana_Ronaldo Messi and Mbappe combination is so deadly Messi and Mbappe combination is so deadly ❤️🔥🔥 https://t.co/VXNoYwNPgy

Dale Prince @DaleBarcaPrince Most league goals scored in the history of Europe's top five leagues;



🥇 Lionel Messi—495 goals

🥇 Cristiano Ronaldo—495 goals

🥈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jimmy Greaves—366 goals

🥉 Gerd Müller—365 goals Most league goals scored in the history of Europe's top five leagues;Lionel Messi—495 goalsCristiano Ronaldo—495 goals🥈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jimmy Greaves—366 goalsGerd Müller—365 goals 🔝 Most league goals scored in the history of Europe's top five leagues;🥇 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi—495 goals🥇 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo—495 goals🥈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jimmy Greaves—366 goals🥉 🇩🇪 Gerd Müller—365 goals https://t.co/k2bGj2oZFL

Lens defender Facundo Medina's plans to stop PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn't work

Ahead of the clash against PSG, Lens defender Facundo Medina made a claim regarding his task of handling Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Medina told Son Aviones:

"If Messi escapes I'll grab him by the shirt. But if Mbappe escapes, they'll take him out in an ambulance."

The defender also spoke about why it was harder for him to defend against compatriot Messi than against Mbappe. He said:

“I think it is more difficult for me to mark Leo for fear of hurting him, of course, And the other, obviously it is difficult, but you know.”

Medina, however, couldn't figure a way out on the pitch to stop the duo. They combined to deadly effect and put Lens' hopes of upsetting the Parisians to bed.

With a nine-point lead atop the table, Galtier's team are closing in on the Ligue 1 title. They will next play Angers in a Ligue 1 away clash on April 21.

Poll : 0 votes