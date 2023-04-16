“Best duo in football”, “League title wrapped up” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe make history in 3-1 PSG win over Lens

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stole the show as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managed to defeat Lens in their latest Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes. Vitinha was also on the scoresheet apart from the two superstars.
Salis Abdul Samed of the visiting team was sent off in the 19th minute of the match. Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 31st minute, making him PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer. His goal opened the floodgates as Vitinha followed suit with another goal six minutes later.
Messi joined the act soon after, scoring in the 40th minute of the match. The Parisians went down the tunnel at half-time with a 3-0 lead.
Przemyslaw Frankowski reduced the deficit to two goals when he found the back of the net in the 60th minute from the penalty spot. The Parisians, however, saw off the rest of the match with relative ease.
Christophe Galtier's team went nine points clear of Lens with the win. They now have 72 points from 31 Ligue 1 matches this term. Second-placed Lens have 63 points from 31 games.
Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shone against Lens in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Parc des Princes:
Lens defender Facundo Medina's plans to stop PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn't work
Ahead of the clash against PSG, Lens defender Facundo Medina made a claim regarding his task of handling Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.
Medina told Son Aviones:
"If Messi escapes I'll grab him by the shirt. But if Mbappe escapes, they'll take him out in an ambulance."
The defender also spoke about why it was harder for him to defend against compatriot Messi than against Mbappe. He said:
“I think it is more difficult for me to mark Leo for fear of hurting him, of course, And the other, obviously it is difficult, but you know.”
Medina, however, couldn't figure a way out on the pitch to stop the duo. They combined to deadly effect and put Lens' hopes of upsetting the Parisians to bed.
With a nine-point lead atop the table, Galtier's team are closing in on the Ligue 1 title. They will next play Angers in a Ligue 1 away clash on April 21.