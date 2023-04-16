Create

“Best duo in football”, “League title wrapped up” – Twitter explodes as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe make history in 3-1 PSG win over Lens

By Apratim Banerjee
Modified Apr 16, 2023 02:38 IST
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe starred in PSG
Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe starred in PSG's win

Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe stole the show as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) managed to defeat Lens in their latest Ligue 1 clash at Parc des Princes. Vitinha was also on the scoresheet apart from the two superstars.

Salis Abdul Samed of the visiting team was sent off in the 19th minute of the match. Mbappe opened the scoring for the Parisians in the 31st minute, making him PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer. His goal opened the floodgates as Vitinha followed suit with another goal six minutes later.

Messi joined the act soon after, scoring in the 40th minute of the match. The Parisians went down the tunnel at half-time with a 3-0 lead.

Przemyslaw Frankowski reduced the deficit to two goals when he found the back of the net in the 60th minute from the penalty spot. The Parisians, however, saw off the rest of the match with relative ease.

Christophe Galtier's team went nine points clear of Lens with the win. They now have 72 points from 31 Ligue 1 matches this term. Second-placed Lens have 63 points from 31 games.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as PSG superstars Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shone against Lens in a Ligue 1 showdown at the Parc des Princes:

Kylian Mbappe is now PSG's all-time Ligue 1 top scorer 🇫🇷 https://t.co/k2UxqoqP1g
¡¡QUÉ GOLAZO DE LIONEL MESSI!! ¡¡ESPECTACULAR ASISTENCIA DE TACO DE MBAPPÉ!! ¡¡APARECIÓ EL MEJOR DE TODOS LOS TIEMPOS!! ¡¡PSG 3-0 LENS!! https://t.co/E6xmEM97uQ
3-0 PSG.LIONEL MESSI WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!! HE STARTED IT HIMSELF AND FINISHES IT OFF HIMSELF!!!! https://t.co/gPwzwJBXZW
Lionel Messi in 26 Ligue 1 matches with PSG this season: 🇦🇷⚽️ 15 Goals🎯 14 Assists https://t.co/zbITNyzK2s
Kylian Mbappe ⚽️🅰️Leo Messi ⚽️Cooking 🐐🐢🔥 https://t.co/8IhlY9efba
ELLOS DOS 🥰❤️💙 https://t.co/L1b8BWPyhG
Red card for Salis Abdul Samed, Lens down to 10 men! 🟥 https://t.co/SWc70tSeCa
HT | PSG 3 - 0 RC LensYour thoughts on the first half? #PSGRCL https://t.co/PUOiOx0UKj
ALL-TIME LEADING GOALSCORER FOR PSG 👏 https://t.co/MJczYjTtV7
Kylian Mbappé has the most Ligue 1 goals in PSG history.And yes, he's still just 24. https://t.co/3cuR5ijCpy
Kylian Mbappé is now PSG’s all-time leading scorer in Ligue 1 history (139) 👑 https://t.co/xUMozuC3d1
World Cup winner, World Cup Best Player, Copa America winner, Copa America Best Player, Finalissima winner, Finalissima Best Player, the Best Player in the World, South America's all time leading Men's scorer, Lionel Messi scored PSG's third goal of the match vs. RC Lens. https://t.co/kmFO2rW1f0
Penalty for Lens, handball from Fabian Ruiz…
Fabian Ruiz isn't a real footballer
psg whenever galtier’s job is threatened https://t.co/bGeWagUcfo
Don’t ever think for a second that what messi and mbappe are doing at PSG is normal ...... Leave a ❤️ for the Goat and baby Goat https://t.co/Fdf66zO4Zf
A beautiful dribble by Messi as he plays a one-two with Mbappe who gives the ball back with a back heel and The Best player in the world scores for PSG.
Galtier after being asked how tf psg always plays like they in a wc final when he’s about to be fired https://t.co/wQorvxbudw
❗GOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAAAAAAL LIONEL MESSI WITH A WONDERFUL GOAL!!!! HE STARTED IT HIMSELF AND FINISHES IT OFF HIMSELF!!!!3-0 PSG. https://t.co/3XdwRzpSxA
PSG is winning comfortably today after everything cast smh…if you needed them last game to cashout like them dey lose by now.
trying to remember the last time i genuinely enjoyed a psg match https://t.co/cJCYJZpuqZ
🐐 Lionel Messi’s goal against Lens is now his;⚽️ 703rd club goal⚽️ 15th league goal this season⚽️ 20th PSG goal this season⚽️ 805th senior career goal⚽️ 495th league goal in Europe’s elite league#Messi𓃵|#GOAT𓃵|#PSGRCL|#Ligue1 https://t.co/wwsXkvlWCw
It’s crazy to see Messi and mbappe play on the same team …
They told me messi and mbappe don’t have chemistry 😭😭
NOW THAT IS SOCCER. MESSI AND MBAPPÉ THAT IS UNREAL
Bloody hell, PSG are feasting! Top draw from Messi and Mbappe, that. 3-0, and that’s probably the league title wrapped up.
Messi and Mbappe are the best duo in football now https://t.co/19gx1jv0Sn
Messi and Mbappe’s chemistry is out of this world , if they continue like this they can win the UEFA Champions League next year for Paris ❤️🔥🔥 https://t.co/uoy4ezMu3A
Messi and Mbappe combination is so deadly ❤️🔥🔥 https://t.co/VXNoYwNPgy
🔝 Most league goals scored in the history of Europe's top five leagues;🥇 🇦🇷 Lionel Messi—495 goals🥇 🇵🇹 Cristiano Ronaldo—495 goals🥈 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Jimmy Greaves—366 goals🥉 🇩🇪 Gerd Müller—365 goals https://t.co/k2bGj2oZFL
📸 - Beautiful assist from Mbappé to Messi! https://t.co/92AOE2iEgJ

Lens defender Facundo Medina's plans to stop PSG duo Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe didn't work

Ahead of the clash against PSG, Lens defender Facundo Medina made a claim regarding his task of handling Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

Medina told Son Aviones:

"If Messi escapes I'll grab him by the shirt. But if Mbappe escapes, they'll take him out in an ambulance."

The defender also spoke about why it was harder for him to defend against compatriot Messi than against Mbappe. He said:

“I think it is more difficult for me to mark Leo for fear of hurting him, of course, And the other, obviously it is difficult, but you know.”

Medina, however, couldn't figure a way out on the pitch to stop the duo. They combined to deadly effect and put Lens' hopes of upsetting the Parisians to bed.

With a nine-point lead atop the table, Galtier's team are closing in on the Ligue 1 title. They will next play Angers in a Ligue 1 away clash on April 21.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Singh
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...