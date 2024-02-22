"Best in the league", "The only reason this game isn’t tied" - Fans hail Lionel Messi's Inter Miami teammate after 2-0 Real Salt Lake win

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami recorded a 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake in their MLS opener on Wednesday (February 21). Fans reserved praise for Messi's teammate Drake Callender, who kept a clean sheet.

While the goalkeeper was not called upon to do much for most of the game, the moment that caught everyone's attention came in the 72nd minute. At the time, Miami were leading by just one goal and showing signs of fatigue as they struggled against heavy pressure from Salt Lake.

RSL had a chance to level the scores with a dangerous corner, which was delivered by Pablo Ruiz into the area. The ball found Brayan Vera, who powered his header towards goal. It would have been a goal had Callender's reflexes were any slower, but the 26-year-old made the save, preserving his team's lead.

It was also a turning point in the game, as Inter Miami eventually extended their lead while keeping a clean sheet. Fans were quick to recognize Callendar's decisive contributions. One fan said:

"Drake Callender heroics are the only reason this game isn’t tied"

Another added:

"Best in the league"

Here's a selection of the top comments on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lionel Messi shines in Inter Miami's MLS opener

In the first game of the Major League Soccer season, Lionel Messi was a shining light for the Herons. The Argentine legend proved that he was in form, dismissing any doubts about his fitness and injuries that plagued him in pre-season.

From the start of the game, Messi was a dominant force. He nearly scored early on with a free-kick that was close to finding the net. The Herons' first goal came when Messi assisted Robert Taylor, rolling a pass for the Finnish winger to beat Zac MacMath.

Salt Lake, initially defensively, shifted to a more attacking approach in the second half. They created some chances, but Cristian Arango and Andres Gomez squandered scoring opportunities.

Lionel Messi continued to influence the game significantly, and his efforts running through the centre led to the second goal. The legend moved the ball to Luis Suarez, who laid it on for Diego Gomez to find the back of the net.

The trio of Messi, Suarez and Gomez kept the pressure on, nearly adding a third goal, as Drake Callender's heroics at the back kept the game in check for Inter Miami.