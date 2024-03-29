"Best manager in the world by a mile" - Mikel Arteta makes Pep Guardiola claim ahead of Arsenal's clash against Manchester City

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has heaped praise on Pep Guardiola ahead of his side's top-of-the-table clash against Manchester City. Both teams will face off this weekend (Sunday, March 31) at the Etihad Stadium, in what could be a title-deciding clash.

Arteta's men are currently at the top of the league table with 64 points after 28 games, level on points with Liverpool but ahead on goal difference. Meanwhile, City have 63 points with the same number of games played. The Gunners will be hoping to get a crucial win against Guardiola's Manchester City side, who are aiming to retain their Premier League title.

Ahead of the game this weekend, Arsenal manager Arteta has shown huge respect to his opposite number, Guardiola. The Gunners boss labeled the Spaniard the best manager in the world by a mile.

Arteta said as quoted by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano:

"He [Guardiola] is the best manager in the world by a mile.

"He is someone I love working with and that will stay forever. The intelligence, the way he manages the team, an incredible work ethic, he does a lot behind the scenes that people don't see.

Arteta worked under Guardiola as an assistant manager at Manchester City for three seasons before leaving to take up the managerial position at Arsenal in 2019.

Mikel Arteta speaks about Arsenal being in PL title race this season

The Gunners are in the race for the Premier League title alongside Liverpool and Manchester City with only one point separating the three teams after 28 games.

Arsenal would be hoping to avoid last season's slip-up. They missed out on the title last season to City despite being at the top of the log for the majority of the campaign.

Arteta's men travel to the Etihad Stadium this weekend to face Manchester City, and a win for Arsenal could see them open a gap at the top of the league table. When asked about how he currently feels about being in another title race with the Gunners, Arteta said:

"We have to embrace the moment, we need to go day-by-day, train well and prepare for every match and see where this can take us. We've done a lot already to be in the position that we are in, and now we have to embrace and enjoy the moment and go for it."

The north London side haven't beaten Manchester City at the Etihad since 2016.