"Best thing that has happened to Manchester United" - Red Devils fans hail star for heroic performance in Carabao Cup win

Manchester United fans lauded midfielder Casemiro's fantastic display in their Carabao Cup final win against Newcastle United on Sunday, February 26.

The Red Devils won the game by a scoreline of 2-0, with Casemiro opening the scoring with a great header in the 33rd minute.

The Brazilian midfielder defeated Loris Karius from a Luke Shaw cross. Apart from the goal, the former Real Madrid man was on song throughout the match. He completed 21 passes and won seven out of his 11 ground duels. He also made two clearances and completed five successful tackles.

Since his summer arrival, Casemiro has proved to be a leader in midfield for the Red Devils. He has made 34 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side across competitions, scoring four goals and providing six assists.

Fans hailed the midfielder on Twitter for his showing against Newcastle. One fan claimed that signing him was the best thing that has happened to United in a while. He wrote:

"Casemiro is the best thing that happened to Manchester United in years."

The trophy marked Ten Hag's first as Manchester United manager in an era that promises many more to come. The Red Devils are in contention for the FA Cup and the UEFA Europa League. They are also involved in the Premier League title race.

For now, though, fans are rejoicing in their Carabao Cup triumph. Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter as they heaped praise on Casemiro:

LeClair @LecIair_ Casemiro the Manchester United hero Casemiro the Manchester United hero

The Artful Dodger. @ckalu Casemiro >>>>> all your defensive midfielders. Confirmed.



No reason am too much. Thanks. Casemiro >>>>> all your defensive midfielders. Confirmed.No reason am too much. Thanks.

kelvin Nwachukwu @MrSoccermaniac I still can’t believe casemiro plays for my club I still can’t believe casemiro plays for my club😭😭

Kalwes @r_kalwes signing of the season has to casemiro signing of the season has to casemiro

Graeme Sourness claimed Manchester United hero Casemiro is yet to prove his world-class status

Liverpool legend Graeme Sourness is yet to be impressed by Manchester United midfielder Casemiro. Despite the Brazilian's enigmatic showings, Souness is yet to be impressed.

In his column for the Daily Mail, the former Scotland international wrote:

"Do I think Casemiro is world-class? My definition of that is a player who gets in every team in the world, and I'm not sure he does. Real Madrid, obviously, decided that there is someone better in that position and chose to sell him. He is very good at everything, without necessarily being great."

He added:

"He knows where to be at the right time defensively. He can pass the ball. He is chipping in with the odd goal - and so a midfielder should - and is just a very good, all-round footballer."

Casemiro has proved to be a crucial player in the Red Devils' first trophy win under Ten Hag. He has now won 16 of the 17 finals he has been involved in for club and country over the years.

