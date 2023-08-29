"Better and bigger signing than Bellingham", "Superstar in the making" - Barcelona fans react as La Masia graduate signs long-term deal with club

Barcelona fans have been elated after learning that Fermin Lopez has signed a new four-year deal at the club.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the new contract includes a €400 million release clause. Lopez, 20, has been at Barca's academy since his transfer from Real Betis' youth set-up in 2016.

But it has taken the Spaniard just over a shade of seven years to make his senior debut for the club. It came in Barca's latest La Liga game, when he came on for the last four minutes in a 4-3 win on 27 August at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Reports have claimed recently that Xavi Hernandez will hand more first-team minutes to Lopez if Barcelona fail to sign a new central midfielder. So far, they have signed Ilkay Gundogan and Oriol Romeu, which has filled up the depth in midfield after Sergio Busquets and Franck Kessie's departure.

Barca fans are evidently pleased with Lopez signing a new deal at the Spotify Camp Nou. One fan tweeted:

"Better and bigger signing than Bellingham in my books tbh"

Another added:

"Another superstar in the making 🔥🔥 Co-owner of Real Madrid is here to stay 🔥🔥"

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pedri and Gavi have been the most recent first-team midfielders to come out of the club's youth academy and make an impression on the first team. Fans will hope Lopez, who likes to play in the No. 10 role, can have the same impact in the coming years.

Xavi Hernandez unhappy with Barcelona's defense after Villarreal win

Xavi Hernandez was unhappy with Barcelona's defensive effort in their thrilling 4-3 win against Villarreal.

Gavi and Frenkie de Jong helped Barca race to a 2-0 lead but Juan Foyth and Alexander Sorloth scored to make it 2-2 before half-time. Five minutes into the second half, Alex Baena, who assisted Foyth's header, finished off a brilliant assist from Alfonso Pedraza.

Xavi wouldn't have been happy about how Pedraza was allowed to run almost the entire length of the pitch and directly into the heart of Barcelona's defense. But goals from Ferran Torres and Robert Lewandowski ensured the Catalan giants walked away with all three points.

After the game, Xavi said on BarcaTV+ (h/t BarcaUniversal):

"Last year we were a strong team because it was very difficult to score against us. This is not the way forward. We were good in defence for the second half."

Barca won La Liga last term, conceding just 20 goals in the process. Before the game against Villarreal, they kept clean sheets in their first two league games this season – a 0-0 draw against Getafe and a 2-0 win over Cadiz.