"Better not drop a stinker", "We are losing 2-0" - Fans react as Real Madrid veteran included in XI to face Sevilla in La Liga

Fans have reacted to Real Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez starting the La Liga clash with Sevilla at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday (February 25).

Nacho, 34, has appeared 28 times across competitions this season, starting 20 times. Overall, he has made 367 appearances since the 2010-11 campaign, contributing 16 goals and nine assists.

Los Blancos are five points clear at the top with 13 games remaining, with their only league defeat being a 3-1 reverse at Atletico Madrid. Carlo Ancelotti's side are coming off a 1-1 draw at Rayo Vallecano last weekend.

Meanwhile, Nacho has been far from fallible this term, raising concern among fans that a 'stinker' could lead to a Los Blancos defeat. One fan tweeted:

"Nacho, you better not drop a stinker"

Another chimed in:

"Nacho back in the line-up. Brahim starring as a 10? We are losing 2-0"

Here are a few top reactions on X:

Nacho, part of a four-man defence comprising centre-back Antonio Rudiger and full-backs Ferland Mendy and Lucas Vazquez, played the full 90 minutes at Vallecano last weekend.

"We can't slip up, so every game is important" - Real Madrid boss

Real Madrid have a sizeable advantage at the top, but manager Carlo Ancelotti is taking nothing for granted as his side march on towards a second La Liga title in three years.

Having dropped two points in their last outings a week ago, the Italian knows that his side cannot afford too many slip-ups. Ahead of the Sevilla clash at the Bernabeu, he said (as per the club's website):

"We need the points to make the most of the advantage we've got. The team has worked well, and we've had time to prepare for the match. I hope we can show our best tomorrow. We have built up a lead, and we want to make it count.

"La Liga (title) is in our hands. We can't slip up, so every game is important. Two weeks ago, I said we were moving towards the 80-point mark, which brings us closer to the title. However, that doesn't mean we'll win it because we know we need more points than that. But we 're close."

The reverse clash at Sevilla in October ended 1-1, with Dani Carvajal cancelling out teammate David Alaba's own goal.