“Better El Clasico legacy than Messi”, “Destined for greatness” – Real Madrid fans go wild as 22-year-old star shines in 4-0 win over Barcelona

Real Madrid fans have lauded Vinicius Junior's superb performance in the side's 4-0 thrashing of Barcelona by claiming that he has a better El Clasico legacy than Lionel Messi. Los Merengues have advanced to the final of the Copa del Rey after securing a 4-1 aggregate victory at Camp Nou on Wednesday (April 5).

Much of the talk around the Blaugrana this week has been about Messi and his potential return to the club. The PSG attacker's contract expires at the end of the season and Barca are interested in a reunion.

Messi dominated the El Clasico during his 16 seasons with Barcelona, scoring 26 goals and providing 14 assists in the rivalry. However, the Argentine icon may have fresh competition in being deemed 'the King of El Clasico'.

Vinicus conjured up a stellar performance as Real Madrid thrashed Barcelona at Camp Nou. The Brazilian opened the scoring in the 45+1st minute. He glided his way towards the Blaugrana box and played a neat one-two with Karim Benzema before firing past goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Benzema then added a further two goals, including one from the penalty spot thanks to more brilliance from Vinicius. The young forward's trickery caused Franck Kessie to stand on his feet in the penalty box, gifting Madrid a penalty.

Vinicius' memorable night didn't stop there as he provided an excellent assist for Benzema to seal his hat-trick in the 80th minute. He charged at the Barcelona defense before drifting inside to find his Los Blancos captain.

It was a performance that many Real Madrid fans will remember as Vinicius left his mark on the El Clasico. His tally in the rivalry now stands at three goals and one assist.

One fan lauded the Brazilian's display by making a bold claim over him and Messi:

"Vinicius Jr has a better El Clasico Legacy than Messi already."

Another fan has predicted Vinicius to go on and achieve greatness:

"Vinicius Jr having the whole camp nou in tears , destined for greatness."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Real Madrid attacker's phenomenal display against Barcelona:

Twilight @the_marcoli_boy Vinicius Jr has a better El Clasico Legacy than Messi already Vinicius Jr has a better El Clasico Legacy than Messi already https://t.co/PUMUzyqTMY

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Vinícius vs Barcelona:



• 1 goal

• 1 assist

• 1 penalty won

• 3 chances created

• 3 dribbles

• 2 big chances created Vinícius vs Barcelona:• 1 goal• 1 assist• 1 penalty won• 3 chances created• 3 dribbles• 2 big chances created ⭐️ Vinícius vs Barcelona:• 1 goal• 1 assist• 1 penalty won• 3 chances created • 3 dribbles• 2 big chances created https://t.co/fBS7gUqNBx

Janty @CFC_Janty



Vinicius has now given Araujo an own goal And scored against him for the past two El Classicos “Araujo always owns Vinicius “Vinicius has now given Araujo an own goal And scored against him for the past two El Classicos “Araujo always owns Vinicius “Vinicius has now given Araujo an own goal And scored against him for the past two El Classicos 😂 https://t.co/AowlWfpUiN

V. @ValvRmfc Vinicius Jr having the whole camp nou in tears , destined for greatness Vinicius Jr having the whole camp nou in tears , destined for greatness 🐐 https://t.co/09bgHs17KZ

TC @totalcristiano Vinicius Jr, I love you so much. Vinicius Jr, I love you so much.

Om Arvind @OmVAsports Vinícius unbelievably good with the ball at his feet. Just another day for him really. Vinícius unbelievably good with the ball at his feet. Just another day for him really.

éris. @zevinijr one of a kind player. he’s miles ahead of every single name y’all add to the new goat debate. vinicius junior is the best player in the world, he is miles clear! one of a kind player. he’s miles ahead of every single name y’all add to the new goat debate. vinicius junior is the best player in the world, he is miles clear! https://t.co/J7WJd1qGHT

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi took a dig at Real Madrid's 2021-22 UEFA Champions League triumph

The PSG atacker made a bold claim over Madrid's Champions League triumph.

Real Madrid won the Champions League last season in one of the most remarkable campaigns in the tournament's history. They staged memorable comeback victories over Messi's PSG and Manchester City en route to the final.

The 3-1 aggregate comeback victory over PSG frustrated Messi as he felt Los Blancos were not the better team. He spoke with TyC Sports in May last year when he made the claim. He said:

“The Real Madrid game killed us – the best team doesn’t always win."

Madrid sealed further victories over Chelsea (5-4 aggregate) and Manchester City (6-5) before beating Liverpool in the final. The Argentine icon still insisted they weren't the best team of the tournament:

“Without taking anything away from Madrid, because they are the champions of Europe and they’re always there or thereabouts, but they weren’t the best team of this Champions League.

