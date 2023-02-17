“Better goalscorer than Messi”, “The next Ronaldo” – Fans make bold Rashford claim after stunning display in Barcelona draw

Manchester United fans have showered Marcus Rashford with high praise, comparing him with Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo after his heroics in the side's 2-2 draw with Barcelona. The English attacker scored his 22nd goal of the season to equalise in a frenetic stalemate at the Camp Nou on Thursday (February 16).

The two European heavyweights played out an enthralling game in Catalonia, the type usually seen in the UEFA Champions League game. This was a Europa League knockout playoff first leg that truly lived up to its billing.

Barcelona boss Xavi had said before the game that Rashford was 'one of the most dangerous players in Europe.' The Manchester United striker well and truly lived up to that billing.

The Blaugrana took the lead in the 50th minute courtesy of Marcos Alonso's deft header after some sloppy defending from the Red Devils. However, Rashford rose to the occasion in the 52nd minute, instantly responding for Erik ten Hag's side. Fred sent an astute through ball into his path, and he made no mistake in burying it past Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen at his near post.

The English forward was at it again in the 59th minute, weaving his way down the right flank and sending a dangerous cross into the Blaugrana box. The ball pinballed off Jules Kounde and into Ter Stegen's net.

Barcelona hit back in the 76th minute through Raphinha's cross-shot that bamboozled Raphael Varane and United goalkeeper David de Gea. The tie is on a knife edge, with the two sides to clash in the second leg at Old Trafford next Thursday (February 23).

All the plaudits, though, are coming the way of Manchester United's No. 10 Rashford. Some fans are even mentioning his name among the legendary duo Messi and Ronaldo. One said that Rashford currently is a better goalscorer than the Paris Saint-Germain attacker:

"Marcus Rashford currently in his prime is a better goalscorer than Messi has ever been."

Another claimed that the Red Devils hero is en route to becoming the next Ronaldo:

"My god he is the next Ronaldo people."

Here's how Twitter reacted to a phenomenal performance from the Red Devils attacker:

Rashford sided with Messi in never-ending debate between Argentine icon and Ronaldo

The United hero backed Messi over Ronaldo.

The English forward has earned comparisons with the legendary pair of Messi and Ronalod following his display against Barcelona. He played alongside Ronaldo last season, albeit in a disappointing campaign. The Englishman managed just five goals in 32 games, a stark contrast to his blistering exploits this season.

Despite Ronaldo playing for Manchester United, Rashford claimed that the Barcelona legend is the greatest player of all time. He told CNN in 2019:

''I have to say Messi - some of the stuff that he does is unbelievable. I'm a big fan of Roanldo as well, but I think Messi is the greatest ever.''

The United frontman has a long way to go in catching Messi and Ronaldo's goalscoring feats. PSG forward Messi has bagged 704 goals in 860 appearances in club football. Meanwhile, Al Nassr striker Ronaldo has 706 club goals in 953 games.

