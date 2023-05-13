“Better than Haaland,” “Nobody wants to talk about it” – Twitter explodes as Kylian Mbappe outshines Lionel Messi to help PSG seal 5-0 win

Kylian Mbappe scored a second-half brace as Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured a 5-0 home win against Ajaccio on Lionel Messi's return from suspension, in a Ligue 1 game on Saturday (May 13). Fans on Twitter erupted while watching the action unfold.

Messi returned to the lineup after missing the clash against Troyes due to being suspended for his unauthorised Saudi Arabia trip. He started against Ajaccio in attack alongside Mbappe and Hugo Ekitike.

However, it was Fabian Ruiz who gave the Parisians the lead in the 22nd minute. Achraf Hakimi doubled the team's advantage in the 33rd minute. Mbappe then went scorde a second-half brace to secure a comfortable win for Christophe Galtier's team. Mohamed Yousouf scored an own goal in the 73rd minute before Achraf Hakimi was sent off four minutes later.

PSG now have 81 points from 35 games and hold a six-point lead over second-placed RC Lens atop Ligue 1. Mbappe, meanwhile, has now scored 38 goals in 39 games across competitions this season as his remarkable form continues.

How many goals have Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have scored for PSG this season?

Both Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe have been among the goals for PSG this season. Mbappe is the team's top scorer this term, scoring 38 goals in 40 games across competitions.

Messi, meanwhile, has 20 goals and 19 assists in 38 games across competitions. While the Argentine hasn't been as prolific as Mbappe in front of goal, he has been the superior creator.

With Neymar ruled out after undergoing a season-ending ankle surgery, Lionel Messi and Mbappe had to bear the brunt of the team's attack. They have done that effectively, though. While the team couldn't fetch positive results in the UEFA Champions League and Coupe de France, they're on course to win Ligue 1.

