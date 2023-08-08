“Better than Madueke and Sterling” “Not a good decision” - Chelsea fans fume as young attacker officially leaves club on loan

Chelsea fans have questioned the club's decision to loan out Angelo Gabriel for the 2023-24 campaign.

The exciting young winger will ply his trade in Ligue 1 with Chelsea's sister club RC Strasbourg next season. He joined the Blues in a €15 million deal from Santos this summer.

But Gabriel has been instantly loaned out to garner some experience elsewhere and continue his development. He is known for his close control, dribbling ability and desire to take on defenders.

The Brazilian winger made his senior debut for Santos in October 2020 at the age of 15 years and 10 months. He mustered five goals and 10 assists in 129 senior games for the South American giants before moving to England.

Fans who were excited to see him in action wearing Chelsea colors have been disappointed by the club's decision to loan him out. One tweeted:

"Not a good decision, he's better than Madueke and Sterling."

Others added:

🇦🇷🕊️ @ZYR0L this guy is miles clear of him @ChelseaFC Send Sterlingthis guy is miles clear of him

ッ @BenzoCFC @ChelseaFC tweet this but about Sterling being shipped to Saudi

OTUNBA @ManLikeIcey @ChelseaFC Not a good decision, he’s better than Madueke and Sterling.

Gabriel would have found it hard to find meaningful playing time under Mauricio Pochettino considering has Mykhaylo Mudryk, Raheem Sterling and Noni Madueke at his disposal. Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech are also still at Stamford Bridge, but their future remains uncertain.

Gabriel, meanwhile, will hope to find a starting spot in Strasbourg's team next season. Patrick Vieira has Dilane Bakwa and Mehdi Chahiri on the left flank but no natural right winger apart from the newly-acquired Brazilian teenager.

New Chelsea manager asks for patience at PSG if they want UCL success

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has asked Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to give their managers time if they want UEFA Champions League success.

The Argentine was appointed as their manager in January 2021 and went on to win the Ligue 1 title in his first full season. But he was sacked in the summer of 2022 after just 84 games in charge.

PSG were eliminated in the Round-of-16 of the UEFA Champions League during the 2021-22 campaign. In a recent interview, Pochettino told the Guardian:

"...When you arrive at a club like PSG it’s about winning the Champions League. If you don’t you need to move on. I hope that changes because I think Paris deserves to be more consistent. You can’t win if you don’t build nothing but bringing names and players."

Les Parisiens have never won the Champions League in their history. They have been quick to sack managers in recent years who haven't translated domestic success on the European stage.

Since 2010, the French giants have had eight different managers take charge of the team. They are currently managed by Luis Enrique, who replaced Christophe Galtier this summer.