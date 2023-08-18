"Better than Maguire", "So finished" - Manchester United fans react as Ten Hag reveals club is in talks to sign 35-year-old defender

Manchester United fans have reacted as Erik ten Hag has confirmed that the Red Devils are in talks with Jonny Evans over a deal.

Ahead of Manchester United's Premier League trip at Tottenham Hotspur on August 19, Ten Hag admitted that they are looking to keep Jonny Evans for the season.

Manchester United fans online are divided in opinions following the Dutchman's comments. While some of them have expressed their happiness over the news, some are clearly not happy.

A fan on Twitter insisted that Evans is worth considering as he is better than former Red Devils skipper Harry Maguire. However, the majority of the fans are far from impressed.

Here are some tweets from the Red Devils fanbase following Ten Hag's admission:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Evans rejoined Manchester United last month on a short-term contract after his deal at Leicester City had expired.

He featured as a second-half substitute in United's pre-season friendlies against Lyon in Edinburgh and Athletic Bilbao in Dublin. Evans also started in the Under-21s' 3-1 defeat to Wrexham in San Diego.

The Irishman came through United's youth ranks and had a memorable first senior spell with the Red Devils between 2004 and 2015. Evans won 10 trophies with the club, including three Premier League titles. He made 198 appearances before leaving for West Bromwich Albion in 2015.

Erik ten Hag confirms Manchester United's interest in keeping Jonny Evans

Manager Erik ten Hag has confirmed that he is looking to hand a deal to experienced defender Jonny Evans. Ahead of United's Premier League encounter against Tottenham Hotspur, the Dutchman addressed the press and opened up on the possibility of keeping Evans this season.

He said, as quoted by the Manchester Evening News:

"Of course, otherwise we would not be talking. No it does it affect it, we will see, we are in talks and when we have news we will bring it as always. For this month he is under contract but we are talking."

Erik ten Hag's side, meanwhile, were not at their absolute best but still managed to secure a 1-0 win against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend. However, they must pick themselves up as a much tougher challenge awaits them on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.