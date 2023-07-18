"Better than Maguire" "Welcome back" - Manchester United fans react as ex-player rejoins club on short-term deal in pre season

Manchester United fans have given a mixed reaction after seeing Jonny Evans sign a short-term deal with his former club so that he can take part in pre-season.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Evans has signed a deal with the Red Devils that allows him to take part in their pre-season tour of the United States. The northern Irish defender was a free agent after his contract with Leicester City expired.

Evans, 35, is held in high regard by Manchester United fans as he started his career at Old Trafford. He made 198 appearances, winning the UEFA Champions League, three Premier League titles, and two League Cups.

Many argue that United's decision to sell him to West Bromwich Albion in 2015 was a costly one. The Red Devils defense has never seemed settled since his departure and he was mooted as a future star by many at the club at the time.

Evans was part of a Leicester side that were shockingly relegated to the EFL Championship last season. He is now looking to work on his fitness ahead of next season with his next club which is yet to be decided.

However, for now, Evans will be given the opportunity to gain match fitness with Manchester United. Some fans are happy with his return while others are questioning Erik ten Hag's decision.

One fan reckons the veteran defender is better than under-fire Harry Maguire:

"Better than Maguire tbh."

Another fan has welcomed Evans back to United:

"Welcome back Jonny!!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the surprising news that Evans has signed a short-term deal with Ten Hag's side:

Sir Alex Ferguson was stunned when Manchester United sold Jonny Evans

Sir Alex Ferguson was an admirer of Jonny Evans.

Evans was sold to West Brom in 2015 by former Manchester United boss Louis van Gaal. The Dutch coach was making many changes to his squad at the time and decided that the northern Ireland international was not needed.

However, Van Gaal's decision to part with Evans is said to have stunned the legendary Sir Alex Ferguson. Former northern Ireland coach Michael O'Neill revealed this in an interview in 2017 (via Manchester Evening News):

"In September after last year's Euros, there was a conference in France for the coaches and Sir Alex was there talking about it and he openly said to me that he could not believe Van Gaal had sold Jonny from United."

O'Neill then explained that Sir Alex thought Evans would be at Old Trafford for the majority of his career:

"Because having seen him come through, he felt Jonny would spend his whole career at United or certainly to the latter stages of his career."

Evans went on to have success at both West Brom and Leicester. He won the FA Cup in 2021, making 152 appearances across competitions for the Foxes.