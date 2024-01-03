"Better than Messi", "The real GOAT" - Fans react as Cristiano Ronaldo completes 1 year at Al-Nassr

Fans have reacted to Cristiano Ronaldo completing a year at Al-Nassr since his unveiling at the Saudi Pro League giants. Some have proclaimed him to be better than his arch-rival Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo, 38, arrived at the Saudi Pro League club on December 31, 2022, as announced by the club, and was unveiled in front of fans three days later in front of a packed Mrsool Park stadium.

Al-Alami announced the superstar's arrival - his first venture beyond European shores - by tweeting:

"History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome Cristiano to your new home AlNassrFC"

A year later, Ronaldo has bagged 44 goals and 13 assists in 50 games across competitions. Six of these goals - in as many games - came in the Arab Club Champions Cup, a pre-season tournament.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in particularly rousing form, in his first full season with the Saudi Pro League giants. He has bagged 24 goals and 11 assists in 25 games across competitions. That includes league-leading tallies of 20 goals and nine assists in 18 league games.

Fans reacted to Ronaldo completing a year at Al-Alami, with one tweeting:

"Better than Messi"

Another chimed in:

"The real Goat"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Thanks to Ronaldo's exploits, Luis Castro's side are second in the standings, seven points behind runaway leaders Al-Hilal (53) after 19 games. They're also into the AFC Champions League knockouts and the King's Cup semifinals.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr gear up for pre-season friendly with Lionel Messi's Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are widely regarded as two of the best players in the sport's history. Following Ronaldo's move to Al-Nassr, Messi followed Ronaldo out of Europe by joining MLS side Inter Miami.

As part of their first overseas pre-season, the Herons take on Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in a blockbuster pre-season friendly in Riyadh on February 1. Messi is enjoying the offseason before the new MLS season kicks off next month.

Having clashed regularly while in Europe, it will be the first time the two superstars will meet outside Europe. The stakes will be low this time, considering that it will be a friendly, but each player will look to win the game to get the bragging rights.