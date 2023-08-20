"Better than Onana and De Gea" - Fans react as Mary Earps saves decisive penalty but England fall short in Women's World Cup final

England goalkeeper Mary Earps produced a key penalty save in the 2023 FIFA World Cup final in Brisbane against Spain on Sunday (August 20), but her effort would eventually go in vain.

Leading by an Olga Carmona first-half strike, La Roja had the chance to put the tie to bed when they received a 69th-minute penalty. However, Jenni Hermoso's weak left-footed effort to the 'keeper's left was saved comfortably by a diving Earps, igniting the Three Lionesses' hopes.

Earlier, in a thrilling start, both sides had chances to score. Lauren Hemp hit the crossbar in the 15th minute before Salma Paralluelo was kept out by Earps at point-blank range two minutes later.

Olga Carmona put the Spaniards ahead in the 29th minute. The Lionesses sought an immediate response but failed to do so, with Earps producing a string of saves to keep her team in the contest. Her penalty save off Hermoso has had fans proclaiming that she's better than Manchester United's former and current 'keepers David de Gea and Andre Onana.

Earps was at it again towards the end of the regulation 90 minutes, sticking her left leg out to save what looked like a certain Spain goal on the break,

Try as hard as they did, though, an equaliser was not to be for England as Spain survived 13 minutes of stoppage time to become the newest FIFA Women's World Cup winners.

Meanwhile, England manager Sabine Wiegman fell short in a second straight World Cup final, after her Netherlands team fell to the USA in the 2019 showpiece.

"I'm absolutely devastated for the Lionesses" - Former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley

Former England goalkeeper Karen Bardsley is 'devastated' with the Lionesses' narrow 1-0 loss to Spain in the FIFA Women's World Cup final.

The reigning European champions came in with modest hopes but exceeded expectations by winning their group games (1-0 against Haiti, 1-0 against Denmark and 6-1 against China).

Sarina Wiegman's team survived a tough test against Nigeria, winning 4-2 on penalties after a goalless 120 minutes to romp into the quarterfinals. There, England came from a goal down to beat Colombia 3-1 before beating co-hosts Australia 3-1 to reach their first World Cup final.

Despite a spirited performance, Wiegman's side failed to respond to Carmona's early strike, despite Earps saving a second-half penalty to keep her team in the contest. Bardley said on BBC Sport about the Three Lionesses' rousing run Down Under:

"I'm absolutely devastated for the Lionesses. They've built so much momentum throughout this tournament, in the quarter-final, semi-final. But we have to be honest today, Spain have outplayed England. It's a fantastic achievement for them. All the credit to them tonight."

It was England's first World Cup final since the men's team beat Germany in the 1966 edition.