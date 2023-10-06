“Better than Pochettino”, “You just can’t hate him” – Fans react to classy Jose Mourinho comment after Roma win over Servette

Fans have reacted to a heartwarming Jose Mourinho comment after his AS Roma side overwhelmed Servette 4-0 at the Stadio Olimpico in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday (October 4).

The game saw the debut of Roma Primavera (U19) midfielder Francesco D’Alessio, 19, who came on for Edoardo Bove in the second half. As a seven-year-old, D'Alessio waited outside the Trigoria to watch the Primavera play.

More than a decade later, he came on for a European game with his family in attendance and received warm praise from Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese recounted the beautiful tale of D'Alessio:

"First of all, let me tell you a story. Come over here!", he signalled to D'Alessio."In the summer, before the kids went back to school, we were training, and there were loads of kids outside Trigoria screaming, because they wanted to come inside to watch training."

"He (D'Alessio) was with us, and he said, 'When I was 7, 8, 9, I was out there screaming because I wanted to come in. No coach opened the gates to let me in. I was very happy for the kids because I opened the gate and let them in'."

Jose Mourinho continued:

"Now he's playing for Roma in the Europa League, at the Olympics, in front of 5000-6000 people, with your family, who's here? Mum, dad sister. Don't want to say anymore. He can talk."

Fans reacted to the Portuguese's magnanimous gesture, hailing Mourinho to be better than current Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino. One tweeted:

"Better than Pochettino. That's common knowledge."

Another chimed in:

"You just can't hate him. Such a good man."

Here are the top reactions on Twitter, now called X:

What did Francesco D'Alessio say after Jose Mourinho praise?

Francesco D'Alessio warmly acknowledged the praise from Jose Mourinho after making his first senior appearance for AS Roma. The midfielder has contributed 10 goals and eight assists in 78 games across competitions across various age groups.

Against Servette, he came on for the final 14 minutes and gave a decent account of himself. D'Alessio had 12 touches, made 5/6 accurate passes and won two of three ground duels but did lose possession thrice.

The teenager said about Mourinho's praise (as per Roma TV via Roma Press):

“Certainly receiving Mr. Mourinho’s praise is beautiful and incredible, for those who do this job and those who try to do it. We all know that the coach is a staple and a football legend, having him here and working alongside him and hearing what he has to recommend is the best."

He continued:

“If I think back to that child who, when he was 7 years old, was outside Trigoria, waiting for the players and going to watch the Primavera play, and today seeing me enter the Olimpico in front of 60 thousand people and having my family sitting here… I find it hard to believe it, It’s going to take me some time to sit down and talk to the people I love most.”

Jose Mourinho's side return to action at Cagliari in Serie A on Sunday (October 8). Having won only twice in seven games this season, Roma are a lowly 13th with eight points.