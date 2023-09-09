“Better than Ronaldo”, “Doesn’t get enough credit” – Fans react as Neymar surpasses Pele to set record for Brazil

Fans made a Ronaldo Nazario reference as Neymar became Brazil's all-time record goalscorer by surpassing Pele's tally of 77 on Friday (September 8). The Al-Hilal forward has now scored 79 goals for his country.

The Selecaos thumped Bolivia 5-1 in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying opener at the Mangueirao in Belem. While their No. 10 missed a penalty, he scored twice in the second half to take his international goal tally to 79. Rodrygo bagged a brace, while Raphinha scored another for Diniz's team.

Becoming Brazil's all-time top scorer is a historic landmark for the Al-Hilal superstar. Fans reacted to the achievement, with one tweeting:

"Neymar is better than Ronaldo."

Another commented:

"Neymar doesn't get enough credit."

Here are some of the best reactions on X (formerly Twitter):

The Selecao return to action on Tuesday (September 12) at Peru in their next FIFA World Cup qualifier.

What Neymar said after becoming Brazil's all-time top scorer

Neymar is now atop the pile as Brazil's all-time top scorer and has a goalscoring ratio of .62, which is almost as good as his fellow Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario. The 2002 FIFA World Cup winner scored 62 goals in 98 games for the Latin American giants at a goalscoring ratio of .63.

Meanwhile, Al-Hilal superstar Neymar was in a jubilant mood after becoming his country's all-time record scorer. He said (via Ge Globo):

"Very happy. Without words, I never imagined reaching this record, and from now on, I want to say that, reaching this record, passing Pele, does not mean that I am better than him or any player in the national team.

"I always wanted to write my name in the history of Brazilian football and the Brazilian team. Today, I did it. To my family and all my friends who are here, I am very grateful."

The player was also presented with a special plaque by CBF president Ednaldo Rodrigues to commemorate his remarkable landmark.