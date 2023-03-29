Steven Gerrard rolled back the years with a well-taken first-time finish in the warm-up before the game between Liverpool Legends and Celtic Legends on 25 March.

Gerrard is considered one of the Reds' greatest-ever players, winning every major trophy with the club apart from the Premier League. He made the No. 8 jersey at Liverpool a symbol of hope and excellence ever since he donned it for the first time in 2004.

The Englishman left the Reds in the summer just before Jurgen Klopp's arrival at Anfield in November 2015. He scored 186 goals in 710 appearances across competitions for the club, with many of his strikes coming in the form of audacious long shots in high-profile games.

Gerrard's strike in the warm-up before the Legends game wasn't as mesmerizing or significant as, say, his strike in the 3-1 Champions League group-stage win against Olympiacos in the 2004-05 season. It did, however, get the crowd going at Anfield.

The 42-year-old blasted a rolling ball straight into the top left corner of the goal and proceeded to do a small celebration afterwards. Fans inside the stadium and on social media seemed to enjoy it, with many joking that he would be an upgrade on Liverpool's current options in midfield.

Gerrard, of course, hung up his boots in January 2017. Here is what a select few of them said on Twitter:

That Stevie strike at the end, by the way Rolling back the yearsThat Stevie strike at the end, by the way Rolling back the years 😎That Stevie strike at the end, by the way 😍 https://t.co/Kl5VD4DuN1

Kian @KianLFC03 @LFC Give him a contract already. Don’t care that he’s 42. He’s better than what we’ve currently got. @LFC Give him a contract already. Don’t care that he’s 42. He’s better than what we’ve currently got.

FSGOUT @6timesladd @LFC Would be our best midfielder at 42, depressing really @LFC Would be our best midfielder at 42, depressing really

Jess @fjess345 @LFC Give him half an hour against city at weekend he would boss the game @LFC Give him half an hour against city at weekend he would boss the game

OddAIs 🐰 @OrigiGreatness @LFC Sign him on a 6 month contract we need him rn @LFC Sign him on a 6 month contract we need him rn

Hathaway @pg__Kenny @LFC Lmaoooo 40+ and he still strikes the ball better than everyone in our team @LFC Lmaoooo 40+ and he still strikes the ball better than everyone in our team

Merseysider8 @Merseysider17 @LFC And yet we still pay £100s thousand per week for Ox and Keita @LFC And yet we still pay £100s thousand per week for Ox and Keita 😂😂😂

Gerrard scored a first-half penalty to put Liverpool Legends ahead before a Kop-end finish from Mark Gonzalez sealed the 2-0 scoreline. The game was held last weekend to raise funds for charity in association with the LFC Foundation.

The Reds' team also featured former club heroes such as Dirk Kuyt, Steve McManaman, Sami Hyypia and Martin Skrtel.

Liverpool eyeing Inter Milan star as one of their midfield targets this summer

According to FC Inter News (h/t CaughtOffside), Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has earmarked Inter Milan star Marcelo Brozovic as a potential summer transfer target.

Jordan Henderson (32) is no longer playing his best football, while Thiago Alcantara's injury issues have rendered him ineffective this season. Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, meanwhile, could leave as free agents this summer.

Brozovic, 30, is one of the most experienced midfielders around, with 311 senior appearances for I Nerazzurri since joining them in January 2015. He can play as a No. 8 as well as a No. 6, which could provide Fabinho with some much-needed competition.

The Brazil international has been highly inconsistent this term but Klopp has stuck with him in defensive midfield due to a lack of options. It remains to be seen if Inter will be open to selling Brozovic, whose contract runs until the summer of 2026.

