“Biased coach”, “What’s wrong with Xavi?” - Barcelona fans disappointed as Xavi doesn't name young forward in line-up against Las Palmas

Fans have reacted to the absence of attacker Victor Roque in Barcelona's line-up for their La Liga clash at home to Las Palmas on Saturday (March 30).

The Blaugrana are in impressive form since a 5-3 home defeat to Villarreal in January, going unbeaten in 10 games across competitions, winning seven. Just before the international break, they won 3-0 at Athletico Madrid to go second in the standings.

Xavi has named a strong XI to face Las Palmas, featuring striker Robert Lewandowski and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal up front. However, fans are not enthused by the absence of Roque, who arrived at the club in January.

One accused the manager of bias as they tweeted:

"Biased coach why not start Victor Roque?"

Another chimed in:

"No Victor Roque, what's wrong with Xavi?"

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Lewandowski starts despite injury concerns during Poland's penalty-shootout win over Wales in the UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier in midweek. However, the 35-year-old has been deemed fit enough to start, as confirmed by Xavi after a practice session on Friday.

Meanwhile, Roque, 19, has contributed two goals in 11 games across competitions, starting once. Both his goals have come in the league (Osasuna and Alaves), with Barcelona winning both games.

What Barcelona boss said about Robert Lewandowski before Las Palmas game

Robert Lewandowski

Robert Lewandowski had an injury scare in Poland's midweek win over Wales in Euro 2024 qualifying.

He was in apparent discomfort, clutching his thigh, but the striker was cleared by Barca medical staff on his return to the club. Xavi said about the Pole before the Las Palmas game:

"He feels well. He has returned well from the national team. ... he is a transcendental footballer for our interests.

"Robert is a leader, who always works with humility, who wants to improve despite his age. ... He is a beast of a footballer. Today, I told him that the other day was one of his best games as a Barca player."

Lewandowski has 20 goals and nine assists in 39 games across competitions for Barcelona this season.