“Bigger than Chelsea”, “Opportunity for Sancho to revive his career” – Fans react hilariously as Arsenal star starts his own football club

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has started his own football club, and fans have given a hilarious reaction to the news.

Elneny has appropriately named his new Egyptian club 'Elneny FC'. The club's slogan is 'where talent meets opportunity,' and they're recruiting players aged between 16 and 25, per EuroFoot.

The 31-year-old may be taking his first steps towards a managerial career once he hangs up the boots. The Arsenal man is set to coach some sessions and games for his new club.

Elneny has dropped way down Mikel Arteta's pecking order at the Emirates, making just one appearance in the League Cup this season. He appears to be putting his downtime to good use and creating his own club.

The veteran midfielder has been at Arsenal since 2016 and has become somewhat of an afterthought. He has made 156 appearances across competitions, scoring five goals and providing six assists in seven years in north London.

However, he's using his experience to try and build his own club, and the news has been met with comical responses from fans. One fan has suggested that Manchester United's under-fire winger Jadon Sancho could reignite his career at Elneny FC:

"Perfect opportunity for Sancho to revive his career."

Another fan has tipped the Egyptian's new club to become bigger than Chelsea:

"In 10 years time, Elneny FC will be bigger than Chelsea."

Here's how fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to Elneny FC:

