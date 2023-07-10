"Bigger than football", "Never do this for Ronaldo" - Fans react as Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham adds finishing touches to Lionel Messi mural

Fans on Twitter have reacted with joy to Inter Miami CF president and co-owner David Beckham painting Lionel Messi's latest mural.

In a video posted by ESPN, Beckham can be seen quite a few feet above ground level adding white paint to finish up Messi's teeth in the mural. It is unclear where exactly the mural is located, but most assume it is somewhere in Miami.

Upon the video making the rounds on Twitter, fans flooded the social media platform with their reactions. One of them alluded to Lionel Messi's arch-rival Cristiano Ronaldo, who featured for both Manchester United and Real Madrid just like David Beckham, and wrote:

"He would never do this for Ronaldo 😭😭😭"

Another fan simply stated:

"Messi is bigger than football"

Here are some more reactions to the viral video:

sox.🧦 @thandoluthuli9 @ESPNFC @victoriabeckham Lionel Messi is the 8th wonder of the world @ESPNFC @victoriabeckham Lionel Messi is the 8th wonder of the world 🐐

Earlier this summer, David Beckham clinched the biggest signing of his stint in Inter Miami, bringing Lionel Messi in on a Bosman move. The Argentine superstar had become a free agent at the end of June after running down his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Apart from Messi, the Herons have also signed Sergio Busquets and have been linked with Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Ramos.

Lionel Messi's Inter Miami presentation set to take place on July 16

Inter Miami CF's fans have been longing to see Lionel Messi put on the jersey and take to the field. However, despite being announced as their marquee signing of the summer, La Pulga is yet to be officially presented to the fanbase.

That wait looks set to end later this week, with both Major League Soccer (MLS) and Inter Miami announcing that Messi's presentation will be on Sunday, July 16. MARCA have reported that Sergio Busquets will also be presented to the fans alongside his former Barcelona teammate.

Miami will take on St. Louis City SC on Sunday and the expectation is for Messi to make his debut in their next game against Charlotte FC on August 21.

The team currently sit bottom of the MLS' Eastern Conference with 18 points from 21 matches. While the league does not have a relegation rule, Inter Miami's fans will hope the arrivals of Messi and Busquets help propel the team up the table regardless.

