"Bigger Real Madrid legend than Cristiano Ronaldo" - Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema hat-trick inspires Real Madrid to 4-2 win over Almeria

Fans online reacted to Real Madrid's 4-2 win over Almeria in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 29. Karim Benzema became the only player apart from Cristiano Ronaldo to score 350 goals for the club, scoring a hat-trick in the game.

Apart from Benzema, Rodrygo Goes was the other player on the scoresheet for the hosts. While Lazaro and Lucas Robertone pulled two back for the visitors, it turned out to be just consolation.

Benzema opened the scoring in the fifth minute before completing his brace in the 17th minute of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman's hat-trick goal came from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute of the game.

Lazaro reduced the deficit for Almeria with his strike in injury time of the first half. Rodrygo restored the three-goal cushion for Real Mdarid in the 47th minute. Robertone, however, pulled another back for Almeria in the 61st minute.

Los Blancos have momentarily closed the gap down on Barcelona atop the La Liga table to eight points with their win. They have 68 points from 32 games. While Barca have 76 points, they have played one game less. They will have the chance to restore the 11-point lead when they play Real Betis in a home clash later tonight.

Benzema was undoubtedly the star of the show for Real Madrid against Almeria, though, as he has now scored 17 La Liga goals in 21 appearances. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has scored 29 goals and has provided six assists in 37 matches across competitions.

Here are some of the best reactions as Los Blancos defeated Almeria in a La Liga home clash, thanks to Benzema's hat-trick:

B/R Football @brfootball

Barcelona:

Almeria:



Karim Benzema really has three hat tricks in April 🤯 Real Valladolid:Barcelona:Almeria:Karim Benzema really has three hat tricks in April 🤯 Real Valladolid: 🎩Barcelona: 🎩Almeria: 🎩Karim Benzema really has three hat tricks in April 🤯 https://t.co/nIpXggeFRp

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 3 hat-tricks this month for Karim Benzema. 3 hat-tricks this month for Karim Benzema. 🇫🇷 3 hat-tricks this month for Karim Benzema. https://t.co/OrTp8tKc2C

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone Karim Benzema is now only 1 goal behind Robert Lewandowski for Pichichi. Karim Benzema is now only 1 goal behind Robert Lewandowski for Pichichi. ⭐️🇫🇷 https://t.co/cdW10olS64

Noodle Vini @vini_ball BENZEMA IS 1 GOAL BEHIND LEWANDOWSKI DESPITE BEING INJURED FOR HALF THE SEASON BENZEMA IS 1 GOAL BEHIND LEWANDOWSKI DESPITE BEING INJURED FOR HALF THE SEASON 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/5G5vrhZBVc

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN Karim Benzema in April:



- hat-trick in the first half against Valladolid

- hat-trick at Camp Nou

- hat-trick in the first half against Almería Karim Benzema in April:- hat-trick in the first half against Valladolid - hat-trick at Camp Nou - hat-trick in the first half against Almería https://t.co/cZvYPEigjD

Sudhanshu🩺 @SudRMFC



Vinicius Junior

Karim Benzema

Erling Haaland

Kylian Mbappe The Ballond'or 2023 race is between these 4 players.Vinicius JuniorKarim BenzemaErling HaalandKylian Mbappe The Ballond'or 2023 race is between these 4 players.🏆Vinicius Junior🇧🇷Karim Benzema🇫🇷Erling Haaland🇳🇴Kylian Mbappe🇫🇷 https://t.co/Kc84jjb1me

TC @totalcristiano



Not bad for a two season wonder… Karim Benzema is now the 4th all time La Liga and Champions League scorer.Not bad for a two season wonder… Karim Benzema is now the 4th all time La Liga and Champions League scorer.Not bad for a two season wonder… 😂 https://t.co/ApRiOqbdLW

Ashish اشيش @RMadridEngineer Highest goals scored in Top 3 European leagues



Messi - 474 (La Liga)

Ronaldo - 311 (La Liga)

Piola - 274 (Serie A)

Alan Shearer - 260 (EPL)

Zarra - 251 (La Liga)

Totti - 250 (Serie A)

Benzema - 236* (La Liga)



Greatest striker of this generation. Highest goals scored in Top 3 European leaguesMessi - 474 (La Liga) Ronaldo - 311 (La Liga) Piola - 274 (Serie A) Alan Shearer - 260 (EPL) Zarra - 251 (La Liga) Totti - 250 (Serie A) Benzema - 236* (La Liga) Greatest striker of this generation. https://t.co/i144AlbK8c

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN Karim Benzema has scored another hat-trick. Karim Benzema has scored another hat-trick.

KB9theGOAT @karim9Goatzema True face of Karim Benzema who is no longer held back by ronaldo True face of Karim Benzema who is no longer held back by ronaldo👍 https://t.co/GzfAA6PavW

Footy Accumulators @FootyAccums Karim Benzema has now surpassed Hugo Sanchez to become the 4th all-time top scorer in La Liga!



Only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Telmo Zarra are ahead of him. Karim Benzema has now surpassed Hugo Sanchez to become the 4th all-time top scorer in La Liga!Only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Telmo Zarra are ahead of him. 🔥 Karim Benzema has now surpassed Hugo Sanchez to become the 4th all-time top scorer in La Liga!🔝 Only Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Telmo Zarra are ahead of him. https://t.co/BLY81wuczq

M A T 🦢 @BlancoYMessiii Unpopular Opinion:



Karim Benzema is a bigger Real Madrid legend than Cristiano Ronaldo. Unpopular Opinion: Karim Benzema is a bigger Real Madrid legend than Cristiano Ronaldo.

Rupak @Rup4kC Telmo Zara you’re next buddy, that 3rd place belongs to benzema, the top 3 should be Messi Ronaldo Benzema when it’s all said and done in the scoring charts Telmo Zara you’re next buddy, that 3rd place belongs to benzema, the top 3 should be Messi Ronaldo Benzema when it’s all said and done in the scoring charts

Prophet ikuku officiel @Zyyon_ By the end of their careers, Benzema will be known as the bigger Real Madrid legend between him and C. Ronaldo.



Benzema has more clasico hattricks



Longevity



More trophies



Might become their all time topscorer



Won the UCL without Cristiano but Cristiano never did without Benz By the end of their careers, Benzema will be known as the bigger Real Madrid legend between him and C. Ronaldo.Benzema has more clasico hattricksLongevityMore trophiesMight become their all time topscorerWon the UCL without Cristiano but Cristiano never did without Benz

The Spanish Football Podcast @tsf_podcast The only players to have scored more LaLiga goals than Karim Benzema (who now has 235): Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Telmo Zarra. Decent company. The only players to have scored more LaLiga goals than Karim Benzema (who now has 235): Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Telmo Zarra. Decent company.

Berneese @the_berneese_ Carlo Ancelotti should substitute Benzema and give chance for others to play..They are leading 3 goals already. Besides they have an important match on Tuesday. Carlo Ancelotti should substitute Benzema and give chance for others to play..They are leading 3 goals already. Besides they have an important match on Tuesday.

Fenomeno @HexaTaChegando Rodrygo on the right side of the pitch, scoring a magical goal. Ancelotti is cooking something https://t.co/Lk0Oz6CYpj twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Rodrygo on the right side of the pitch, scoring a magical goal. Ancelotti is cooking something https://t.co/Lk0Oz6CYpj twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/sbZGQUXnCh

Real Madrid have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo the role of an ambassador

Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the greatest player to ever don the all-white of Real Madrid. The Portuguese scored a staggering 451 goals in 438 games for the club, becoming their all-time top scorer. He helped the club win four UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors, before leaving for Juventus in 2018.

Ronaldo now plies his trade for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 12 goals for the Middle-Eastern club since making his debut in January.

However, according to El Nacional, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has offered the 38-year-old a role at Real Madrid. He reportedly wants the iconic No. 7 to join the club as a brand ambassador. Ronaldo, though, is still going strong on the pitch and is unlikely to hang up the boots just yet.

Poll : 0 votes