"Bigger Real Madrid legend than Cristiano Ronaldo" - Twitter explodes as Karim Benzema hat-trick inspires Real Madrid to 4-2 win over Almeria

Fans online reacted to Real Madrid's 4-2 win over Almeria in La Liga at the Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, April 29. Karim Benzema became the only player apart from Cristiano Ronaldo to score 350 goals for the club, scoring a hat-trick in the game.
Apart from Benzema, Rodrygo Goes was the other player on the scoresheet for the hosts. While Lazaro and Lucas Robertone pulled two back for the visitors, it turned out to be just consolation.
Benzema opened the scoring in the fifth minute before completing his brace in the 17th minute of the game at the Santiago Bernabeu. The Frenchman's hat-trick goal came from the penalty spot in the 42nd minute of the game.
Lazaro reduced the deficit for Almeria with his strike in injury time of the first half. Rodrygo restored the three-goal cushion for Real Mdarid in the 47th minute. Robertone, however, pulled another back for Almeria in the 61st minute.
Los Blancos have momentarily closed the gap down on Barcelona atop the La Liga table to eight points with their win. They have 68 points from 32 games. While Barca have 76 points, they have played one game less. They will have the chance to restore the 11-point lead when they play Real Betis in a home clash later tonight.
Benzema was undoubtedly the star of the show for Real Madrid against Almeria, though, as he has now scored 17 La Liga goals in 21 appearances. The 2022 Ballon d'Or winner has scored 29 goals and has provided six assists in 37 matches across competitions.
Here are some of the best reactions as Los Blancos defeated Almeria in a La Liga home clash, thanks to Benzema's hat-trick:
Real Madrid have reportedly offered Cristiano Ronaldo the role of an ambassador
Cristiano Ronaldo is perhaps the greatest player to ever don the all-white of Real Madrid. The Portuguese scored a staggering 451 goals in 438 games for the club, becoming their all-time top scorer. He helped the club win four UEFA Champions League trophies, among other honors, before leaving for Juventus in 2018.
Ronaldo now plies his trade for Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Nassr. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has scored 12 goals for the Middle-Eastern club since making his debut in January.
However, according to El Nacional, Los Blancos president Florentino Perez has offered the 38-year-old a role at Real Madrid. He reportedly wants the iconic No. 7 to join the club as a brand ambassador. Ronaldo, though, is still going strong on the pitch and is unlikely to hang up the boots just yet.